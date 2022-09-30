ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stone

See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
CBS News

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
msn.com

Legendary "lost albums" that never saw the light of day

Slide 1 of 34: «Whether they’re called unreleased, lost, or shelved, there are many albums that never saw the light of day and live on solely in pop culture lore. We’re drawn to them because they offer a peek into the music industry, often swathed in dramatic tales of some of the greatest artists pushing back against commercial-focused record execs, or band members who couldn’t harmonize their creative vision, or songs that went missing after the artist died. The albums left in the dark often seem to appear the shiniest.Intrigued? Click through to see some of music history’s most legendary unreleased albums.You may also like: Horror films based on true stories.
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
The Independent

Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this

On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’

On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Rolling Stone

Excerpt: The Day Blixa Bargeld Quit Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: ‘You Be a F-cking Muppet’

After several years fronting gothy art-punks the Birthday Party, Nick Cave ventured out as a solo artist with a new band, the more traditionally rock-focused Bad Seeds, in 1983. In addition to his Birthday Party bandmate Mick Harvey, the longest tenured original member of the group was Blixa Bargeld, who played expressionistic guitar in the Bad Seeds as a side gig to his long-running industrial group, Einstürzende Neubauten. During his 20-year Bad Seeds tenure, Bargeld cowrote a handful songs, including the haunting “Stranger Than Kindness,” and occasionally duetted with Cave, notably on “The Weeping Song.” He left the group...
