Read full article on original website
Related
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
CBS News
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
RELATED PEOPLE
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Rush Members Perform With Dave Grohl, Danny Carey + Chad Smith for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Pay Tribute to Lost Loved Ones in New Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]
It was several years ago now when Rutha Mae “Gaggie” Golden was interviewed for a documentary that filmmakers were making about the life of her famous son and treasured member of the Oak Ridge Boys, William Lee Golden. In that documentary, she was asked about the ideals that she hoped to instill in her children.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Legendary "lost albums" that never saw the light of day
Slide 1 of 34: «Whether they’re called unreleased, lost, or shelved, there are many albums that never saw the light of day and live on solely in pop culture lore. We’re drawn to them because they offer a peek into the music industry, often swathed in dramatic tales of some of the greatest artists pushing back against commercial-focused record execs, or band members who couldn’t harmonize their creative vision, or songs that went missing after the artist died. The albums left in the dark often seem to appear the shiniest.Intrigued? Click through to see some of music history’s most legendary unreleased albums.You may also like: Horror films based on true stories.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitarist Joey Santiago Talks Pixies’ New Album ‘Doggerel’ – “This is the Grown-Up Version of ‘Doolittle’”
Doggerel is a poetic verse written in irregular rhyme, often to comedic effect. It’s funny, but not necessarily in the laugh-out-loud sense. Its oddities and peculiarities create humor. The Pixies’ new album, Doggerel, is funny in the same way—unusual in its duality. The record is ominous, haunting, and gruesome,...
Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this
On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
Pilgrimage 2022: Celisse – “Singing The Blues is Honoring Black Musical Traditions”
Whether you realize it or not, you’ve probably heard Celisse a time or two. A true guitar slinger and a soulful vocalist to boot, Celisse has lent her prowess to a number of big names—Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and Melissa Etheridge to name a few.
30 Years Ago: Alice in Chains Reach Grunge Stardom With ‘Dirt’
On paper, Alice in Chains had every reason to be a happy band when it began working on its sophomore full-length album. The Seattle quartet had become one of rock's hottest newcomers with its 1990 debut, Facelift. The slow-building set spawned a Grammy Award-nominated hit single in "Man in the Box," was the first from the new Seattle "grunge" generation to be certified gold and put Alice in Chains on stage opening for Van Halen, Poison, Iggy Pop and others. Facelift would eventually go on to triple-platinum sales. Meanwhile, the band was featured in Cameron Crowe's hit Seattle-based movie Singles, while their song "Would?" kicked off the film's soundtrack album.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Gibson have made a trippy video for Black Sabbath's Fairies Wear Boots starring a monkey on a quest
The video celebrates the arrival of an Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special, and also features an animated version of the Black Sabbath man
Excerpt: The Day Blixa Bargeld Quit Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: ‘You Be a F-cking Muppet’
After several years fronting gothy art-punks the Birthday Party, Nick Cave ventured out as a solo artist with a new band, the more traditionally rock-focused Bad Seeds, in 1983. In addition to his Birthday Party bandmate Mick Harvey, the longest tenured original member of the group was Blixa Bargeld, who played expressionistic guitar in the Bad Seeds as a side gig to his long-running industrial group, Einstürzende Neubauten. During his 20-year Bad Seeds tenure, Bargeld cowrote a handful songs, including the haunting “Stranger Than Kindness,” and occasionally duetted with Cave, notably on “The Weeping Song.” He left the group...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 'Cool It Down' is an exhilarating yet unhurried return
The band's first new record in nine years confronts environmental ruin and pandemic-era isolation, but ends at a vantage of hope — one that sounds like it took all the intervening time to reach.
Comments / 0