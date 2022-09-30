ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

teslarati.com

DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
HackerNoon

Exploring the Utility of the Metaverse

Of the various up-and-coming technological developments in the zeitgeist, few are as hyped - and simultaneously unclear - as the metaverse. Its promise is grandiose: nothing short of the next revolution in digital technology. But what does that mean? What does the metaverse do? Who is it for? There is no singular, unified belief of what it will eventually solidify into. (And despite what Mark Zuckerberg might say, there are and will be more metaverses than his behemoth.) Tech insiders claim that the platform will impact almost every aspect of our lives. Given the scope of the implied impact, there are endless regions to study and contemplate. This examination will focus on the enterprise lens.
State
New York State
HackerNoon

Meet YARD Hub: The Web3, NFT & P2E Incubator Platform

It will be possible to get help with the way the system is going to be combined into a single digital device. It will also be the beginning of a new wave of digital devices that could be used to create a new world of digital technology.
HackerNoon

The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
Hackernoon

The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners...
fintechmagazine.com

How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn

Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
HackerNoon

Lemonade is Sweetening Web3 in a Unique Way

Chris Lahaye is co-founder of Lemonade.Social - a platform for online and IRL events. The platform connects creators with their fans and connects them directly with fans. NFTs are the main ticketing and revenue-generating product for the platform. It is now bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 and enrolling creators onto its ecosystem. It has just finished integration with Unique Network from the PolkaDot ecosystem. The platform aims to be chain agnostic and until recently has worked with EVM-compatible chains.
HackerNoon

Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters

At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
Hackernoon

The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation

The blockchain is an unchangeable, decentralized and distributed ledger that contains data shared in a publicly accessible network. On this digital record, copies of the different transactions are available for everyone to see without the interference of a bank or any other central governing authority. The blockchain gives content creators digital IDs that can be verified, reducing piracy of digital content. Publishing content on a blockchain protects content creators from traditional digital copyright issues. There is freedom of expression as created content is not censored. Content creators can connect directly with their audiences and build communities.
HackerNoon

Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach

Reach is the platform for practical blockchain development, making it exponentially faster and cheaper to launch decentralized apps on any network while providing the safety you need to grow. Reach is easy to learn, as it’s syntactically and semantically similar to JavaScript. The Reach compiler includes a built-in verification engine that lets you guarantee the safety and correctness of your code by encoding your assumptions about its behavior into the program via assert statements. We came up with the idea to build something that could help developers gain experience and improve their skills while earning some money.
Hackernoon

How to Start, Run and Sell Your Billion-dollar Business

Some Timeless Advice for Those Who are in Business (Or Who Want To Be in Business):. Always do what you love. You can make great money doing things you dislike, but the extra cost of removing or diffusing the stress will take its toll on your physical and mental health as well as your bank balance. Take it from the guy who had a stress-related heart attack at age 33, followed swiftly by a six-figure divorce: all the money I made was not worth it. Do fun things that you love, because some days you may not feel like "going to work" but it can always be 'playtime' :)
Hackernoon

Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World

Perhaps, we might not see those 0 to 100 stories in the security token market like we saw in the NFT Bull Run where $100 investments grew a hundred times more valuable within a few months. Thus, people seeking quick gains and fake projects looking to capitalize on market sentiment rushed into the market looking for quick dollars without offering any real value. Of course, we know how these stories end.
HackerNoon

Problems With Cross-Chain Bridging and Direct Integrations With Web2

As a refresher, blockchain bridges are a technology platform, channel, route, or medium that connects two blockchain ecosystems with the purpose of allowing the two sides to communicate information as well as transfer digital items such as data, cryptocurrencies, and other blockchain-based token assets. Exploring The Concept. Cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and...
Hackernoon

A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform

Jackware hijacks a machine and takes control of it, often for the purpose of stealing information or using the machine for other malicious activities. This type of malware can give attackers access to your system to steal your personal information or wreak havoc on your computer. Jackware is difficult to detect and difficult to remove once it’s installed. It can be used to generate revenue for the attackers, which is a major reason why they continue to create and distribute this malware. If you think your device may be infected, seek professional help to remove the malware and protect your data.
Hackernoon

Why I'm Optimistic About the Future of the Blockchain with TRON Founder Justin Sun

TRON Founder Justin Sun Shares His Optimism About Blockchain's Future with the Milken Institute - Laotian Times. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Justin Sun, founder of TRON, published an article titled “The Future of the Blockchain Industry Is Undoubtedly Bright” on the website of the Milken Institute recently. “As an emerging and disruptive technology, the crypto industry has been and will continue to stumble as it grows,” Sun says in the article. However, “winter inevitably gives way to spring”, he adds, “the future of the blockchain industry is undoubtedly bright.”
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

