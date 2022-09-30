Read full article on original website
Andre, Founder of Tutti Frutti Women, on the Tech Industry and More
I’m Andre, 30. I have a bachelor's degree in Law and two master’s degrees, one in Law and another one in Diplomacy and International Negotiation. I have a professional background in a leading ICT Corporation and I still take notes on paper. I started my career as a...
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
Noonies Nominee Bader is Obsessed with Web3 and Blockchain
I’m Bader - known as bader y in most parts of the interwebs. I’m a web3 developer, and content creator, and generally love creating ideas from nothing - even if they don’t make too much sense. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed...
Exploring the Utility of the Metaverse
Of the various up-and-coming technological developments in the zeitgeist, few are as hyped - and simultaneously unclear - as the metaverse. Its promise is grandiose: nothing short of the next revolution in digital technology. But what does that mean? What does the metaverse do? Who is it for? There is no singular, unified belief of what it will eventually solidify into. (And despite what Mark Zuckerberg might say, there are and will be more metaverses than his behemoth.) Tech insiders claim that the platform will impact almost every aspect of our lives. Given the scope of the implied impact, there are endless regions to study and contemplate. This examination will focus on the enterprise lens.
Meet the 5 mentees participating in Insider's first mentorship program for entrepreneurs
Insider created a mentorship program, in partnership with Indeed, to help five entrepreneurs navigate the challenging labor market.
Meet YARD Hub: The Web3, NFT & P2E Incubator Platform
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners...
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
Lemonade is Sweetening Web3 in a Unique Way
Chris Lahaye is co-founder of Lemonade.Social - a platform for online and IRL events. The platform connects creators with their fans and connects them directly with fans. NFTs are the main ticketing and revenue-generating product for the platform. It is now bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 and enrolling creators onto its ecosystem. It has just finished integration with Unique Network from the PolkaDot ecosystem. The platform aims to be chain agnostic and until recently has worked with EVM-compatible chains.
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation
The blockchain is an unchangeable, decentralized and distributed ledger that contains data shared in a publicly accessible network. On this digital record, copies of the different transactions are available for everyone to see without the interference of a bank or any other central governing authority. The blockchain gives content creators digital IDs that can be verified, reducing piracy of digital content. Publishing content on a blockchain protects content creators from traditional digital copyright issues. There is freedom of expression as created content is not censored. Content creators can connect directly with their audiences and build communities.
Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach
Reach is the platform for practical blockchain development, making it exponentially faster and cheaper to launch decentralized apps on any network while providing the safety you need to grow. Reach is easy to learn, as it’s syntactically and semantically similar to JavaScript. The Reach compiler includes a built-in verification engine that lets you guarantee the safety and correctness of your code by encoding your assumptions about its behavior into the program via assert statements. We came up with the idea to build something that could help developers gain experience and improve their skills while earning some money.
How to Start, Run and Sell Your Billion-dollar Business
Some Timeless Advice for Those Who are in Business (Or Who Want To Be in Business):. Always do what you love. You can make great money doing things you dislike, but the extra cost of removing or diffusing the stress will take its toll on your physical and mental health as well as your bank balance. Take it from the guy who had a stress-related heart attack at age 33, followed swiftly by a six-figure divorce: all the money I made was not worth it. Do fun things that you love, because some days you may not feel like "going to work" but it can always be 'playtime' :)
Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World
Perhaps, we might not see those 0 to 100 stories in the security token market like we saw in the NFT Bull Run where $100 investments grew a hundred times more valuable within a few months. Thus, people seeking quick gains and fake projects looking to capitalize on market sentiment rushed into the market looking for quick dollars without offering any real value. Of course, we know how these stories end.
Problems With Cross-Chain Bridging and Direct Integrations With Web2
As a refresher, blockchain bridges are a technology platform, channel, route, or medium that connects two blockchain ecosystems with the purpose of allowing the two sides to communicate information as well as transfer digital items such as data, cryptocurrencies, and other blockchain-based token assets. Exploring The Concept. Cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and...
A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform
Why I'm Optimistic About the Future of the Blockchain with TRON Founder Justin Sun
TRON Founder Justin Sun Shares His Optimism About Blockchain's Future with the Milken Institute - Laotian Times. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Justin Sun, founder of TRON, published an article titled “The Future of the Blockchain Industry Is Undoubtedly Bright” on the website of the Milken Institute recently. “As an emerging and disruptive technology, the crypto industry has been and will continue to stumble as it grows,” Sun says in the article. However, “winter inevitably gives way to spring”, he adds, “the future of the blockchain industry is undoubtedly bright.”
Ensuring Token Appreciation: Reflections on the Exchange Equation
Tokenomics is the study of token usage and the effects of a token’s design on its economics. Tokenomics is an important part of many blockchain projects because it ensures that the project has a sustainable business model that will make it profitable in the long term. The objective of...
