Cleveland, OH

case.edu

“Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care”

Join the Center for Community Health Integration for a lecture and panel discussion featuring family medicine physician and health policy expert Lawrence Casalino. Casalino will present “Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care” Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Education Campus, Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Mandel Suite. Attend in-person or by Zoom.
case.edu

5 actions to take to be more prepared and stay safe

As September and National Preparedness Month comes to a close, The Daily teamed up with the Division of Public Safety to review some tips and resources that can help members of the Case Western Reserve University community be prepared and stay safe on campus throughout the year. “While we can’t...
case.edu

Tune into CWRU content during International Podcast Day

From deep dives into true crime sagas to impassioned conversations about political events, podcasting has opened up a world of opportunities for people to share their opinions and expertise. Such has been the case at Case Western Reserve, where many members of the university community have turned to the free...
case.edu

Dinner Church

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join United Protestant Campus Ministries for Dinner Church, a blend of worship and a community meal, Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Covenant (11205 Euclid Ave.). Worship will be in the Protestant Christian...
case.edu

Blood at the Root

The Department of Theater will present Blood at the Root, a play written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Lehlabile Davhana. Performances will be held Oct. 7–9 and Oct. 14–16 in the Walter and Jean Kalberer Black Box Theater at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Blood at the...
