ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington
A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
siouxlandnews.com
Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off
Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
gophersports.com
'U' Turns Away Iowa in Four Sets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 25 kills on the afternoon while Naya Gros added in a season-high 12 kills with five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her sixth double double of the year with 53 assists and 12 digs.
Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa
The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
No school bus strike: Local 371 and Durham School Services reach agreement Friday evening
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Union bus drivers in the Davenport Community School District have cast votes surrounding a new contract. School district bus provider Durham School Services announced that the company has reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 371. "We're pleased to announce that the contract has been ratified," Durham...
chainstoreage.com
Iowa outlet center is now an “Outlet & Marketplace”
Outlet centers are seeding their national-name tenant mixes with local brands to cater to local consumer needs and wants. One has added so many that it’s changed its name. Outlets Williamsburg, located in that Iowa town, has changed its name to Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg after adding more than 10 locally owned boutiques to its tenant roster that women’s fashion, home décor, antiques, among other things.
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm
Erin Melloy sold 83 acres of her family’s land to Johnson County this year hoping its conservation team can be good stewards of the special plot.
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Pen City Current
Health systems need to step up for Keokuk
Blessing's closure of the hospital in Keokuk is really a matter of life and death. We can see the dramatics on full display as Lee County grapples with funding an additional full-time ambulance set up in the city of 10,300. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the county will suffer a million...
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
City seeks next step to demolish blighted hotel on public square
Note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Friday to reflect new information obtained from city administration. The updates are in italic. The City of Galesburg is taking the next step to bring down a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square. At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider...
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
