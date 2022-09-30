CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.

