Muscatine, IA

ourquadcities.com

Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington

A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
BURLINGTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off

Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
ANAMOSA, IA
gophersports.com

'U' Turns Away Iowa in Four Sets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 25 kills on the afternoon while Naya Gros added in a season-high 12 kills with five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her sixth double double of the year with 53 assists and 12 digs.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa

The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Muscatine, IA
Muscatine, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
chainstoreage.com

Iowa outlet center is now an “Outlet & Marketplace”

Outlet centers are seeding their national-name tenant mixes with local brands to cater to local consumer needs and wants. One has added so many that it’s changed its name. Outlets Williamsburg, located in that Iowa town, has changed its name to Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg after adding more than 10 locally owned boutiques to its tenant roster that women’s fashion, home décor, antiques, among other things.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Health systems need to step up for Keokuk

Blessing's closure of the hospital in Keokuk is really a matter of life and death. We can see the dramatics on full display as Lee County grapples with funding an additional full-time ambulance set up in the city of 10,300. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the county will suffer a million...
KEOKUK, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges

On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
SALEM, IA

