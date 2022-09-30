Read full article on original website
Related
Company creates fast food cook robot that's cheaper than a human employee
A robotics company headquartered in Illinois has unveiled a robot that can autonomously prepare chicken wings.
morningbrew.com
Tesla reveals our future robot overlords
Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Popculture
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
SureWerx™ Acquires NEOS Overshoe® Brand
ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- SureWerx, a leading global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products, announced today that it has acquired NEOS Overshoe from Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY). Terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Watch Out for These Cheeses Recalled Over Listeria Outbreak
A new recall is underway for cheese linked to a Listeria outbreak that has so far sickened people in at least six different states, health officials warned Friday. Two popular soft cheeses, brie and camembert, sold nationwide under more than two dozen brand names are the focus of a food safety alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
morningbrew.com
Leave your ego at the door
“Leave that ego at the door because that doesn’t help anyone. I used to have a big one, and it made me feel insecure about my ideas. When a collaborator didn’t agree with a decision, I would see that as a personal attack. Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of getting my collaborators involved in the process and understanding that we’re working together toward a common goal.
The Candy Corn Recall, Explained
Just about anyone who has ever tasted candy corn before will have an opinion about this seasonal treat, which makes its presence felt about the same time every year. Those who love it might see it as a symbol of falling leaves and colder weather, while those who would curse candy corn's inventor might consider it to be one of the worst candies in the world and one writer even describes it as "the devil's Chicklets," per The Writing Shed with Tommy Tomlinson.
Temu Offers Peace of Mind to Consumers with 90-Day Free Returns
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Temu, the online marketplace dedicated to increasing consumer access to quality products, will offer free return shipping for most eligible items so that consumers can shop with more peace of mind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005407/en/ Temu features quality products in different categories at competitive prices (Photo: Temu)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Advanced Technology to Modernize Training for the Future Force
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Cubic Corporation ’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division’s M252 81-mm instrumented mortar system, developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, recently completed demonstrations and test activities at Fort Hood that support Soldier Touch Point 3. The system will enable the Soldier to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data to meet and refine requirements, providing state-of-the art technology for emulated munition capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005124/en/ Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division’s M252 81-mm instrumented mortar system, developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, recently completed demonstrations and test activities at Fort Hood that support Soldier Touch Point 3. The system will enable the Soldier to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data to meet and refine requirements, providing state-of-the-art technology for emulated munition capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
msn.com
Why You May Be Seeing Purple Tomatoes In Stores Soon
There are plenty of fruits and vegetables around the world that taste and look nothing like you'd expect them to. There's the blue java banana with a blue-colored peel and a flesh that tastes like vanilla ice cream, cotton candy grapes that are crossbred to taste like actual spun sugar, and the pineberry, which sits somewhere between a pineapple and a strawberry (via Modern Farmer). The recent approval of a new genetically modified plant by the USDA indicates that shoppers in the U.S. may see a new variety of vegetable (well, technically, fruit) in grocery stores very soon.
Avocor Expands Product Focus With the Strategic Addition Into a New Category of Displays
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration display companies globally, announced today the launch of the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005575/en/ Avocor has launched the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Nothing smooth about butter
Butter is currently second only to eggs for the title of most inflationary food item, up 25% year over year, compared to 13%-14% for the entire grocery category. Inventories of cold butter at the end of July were the lowest since 2017. Those stocks are usually built up early in the year and drawn down most heavily during the winter baking season. In anticipation of rising demand as consumers bake their Thanksgiving desserts, butter manufacturers are warning retailers to not discount their current inventory as they may not be able to fully meet upcoming demand.
Comments / 0