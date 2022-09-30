Read full article on original website
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
2 Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the five Cass County residents arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance have entered guilty pleas. According to documents from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Kelsi Marie Thurman of Lewis and Mason Blaine Loudermilk of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
Jeep Cherokee at large after overnight pursuit
PLATTSMOUTH - Officials are searching for a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a pursuit early Monday morning that resulted in a deputy crashing a patrol car. A Cass County Sheriff's Office press release says a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of highways 34 and 63, but the vehicle sped away as the deputy approached. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle near 310th Street and Church Road.
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
Two people enter pleas of guilty in Fentanyl distribution case
(Cass Co) Two people have entered pleas of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis, and Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, are two of five Cass County residents arrested in June for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby counties.
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Friday to 120 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Page County board, concerned residents continue discussions over O Avenue resurfacing concerns
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and at least one concerned resident are continuing to discuss "end of project" details on a recent road resurfacing project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors discussed the recent 11-mile, $3.3 million resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, with Page County Engineer J.D. King and county resident Tom Wagoner. Wagoner previously raised red flags regarding three main concerns, one of which started at the very beginning of the project with the cold-in-place recycling process done by a subcontractor back in May, and he critiqued a "lack of urgency" from the county.
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Shen suspect busted for burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection with a weekend burglary investigation. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested Friday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony. Elliott was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of Crescent Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police say the resident came home to find the house's door open and someone inside. Authorities say the suspect fled after being told to leave. After gathering the suspect's description and obtaining video evidence, Elliott was apprehended in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue.
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
UPDATE: Police searching for possibly armed suspect; no threat to public
An alert was sent out close to 6:30 p.m. Monday night for residents who live near South 87th Street and Giles Road in La Vista.
Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
Man seriously injured in Omaha stabbing Monday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A 41-year-old man was seriously injured during an argument with a neighbor Monday night. In a news release, Omaha police said officers responded to a home near 93rd Street and Meredith Avenue at 5:39 p.m. They found the victim, Francis Golwitzer, who told officers his neighbor cut him during an argument.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for meth distribution
(Council Bluffs) – A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski was sentenced Friday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polinski will also be required to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
