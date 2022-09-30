Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses
Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
Amazon Says UK Seller Roster Grew 25% in 2021
The number of small- and medium-sized businesses in Britain selling over Amazon increased by more than 25 percent in 2021 — a growth rate far exceeding those posted by businesses in Germany, France or Italy. The 85,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom that sell on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
US Manufacturing PMI Might Decline To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Dow Jones dropping around 500 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for September is scheduled for release...
Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible Tokens in 2015
NFT this, NFT THAT- TBH, I’m NFT’ed out after finally completing the Nifty Encylopedia; An Unbiased Technical and Historical Guide to all things NFT-related, but sadly, despite wanting to take a mini vacation from nifty nonsense, I’d be a real asshat if I didn’t share my journey, knowledge, data collection, and first-hand experience with the inventors of this technology.
How to Research New Crypto Projects
How do you separate great projects from mediocre ones? Crypto is a probability game. You can increase or lower your chances depending on what projects you choose. Understanding how to do research is one of the most important skills in crypto. Most people do it in an unstructured way, so...
The Cost of Using Open Source Software as a Developer: A Tech Lawyer's Perspective
A few months ago, a client of mine looked at me like I was an alien when I told him: "Nothing is for free, not even Open Source Software." Maybe you also think: "What the heck is he talking about?" Fair enough. You don't have to pay royalties for using...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Amazon Prime Day deals on household essentials 2022: Dates and best offers to expect
In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shoping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...
Principles of a Clean Relational Database
Firstly, this article speaks about relational databases. And secondly, about OLTP databases - Online Transaction Processing databases. It means that the article is going to describe some important principles of how to design your database to be fast, flexible, and easy to use for usual business operations. Note that business operations for an OLTP database mean that each operation usually needs just one entity. So, a clean OLTP database means that your database is correctly designed for a SOLID code.
Guide To Optimize Cost While Considering AWS Cloud Services
Gartner analysts Craig Lowery and Brandon Medford remark that firms unwittingly squander up to 70% of cloud spending. Businesses must rely on solid governance and user behavior to control and optimize expenses. The primary causes of wasteful spending in the AWS Cloud Services are as follows: Over-provisioned, idle, and poorly managed cloud resources. AWS's cost optimization tools enable your company to reduce cloud computing costs while retaining the necessary performance and capacity. The following summarizes the primary tools for AWS Cloud cost optimization and management.
Will Declining Rents Impact Equity Residential's Earnings?
The fundamentals for the apartment market are still quite strong.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0