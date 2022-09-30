ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses

Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Amazon Says UK Seller Roster Grew 25% in 2021

The number of small- and medium-sized businesses in Britain selling over Amazon increased by more than 25 percent in 2021 — a growth rate far exceeding those posted by businesses in Germany, France or Italy. The 85,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom that sell on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hacker#Min#Alyzesam Lsb#Front End
HackerNoon

8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting

This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
SOFTWARE
Joel Eisenberg

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux

Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]

As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
WORLD
HackerNoon

Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
CURRENCIES
HackerNoon

How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible Tokens in 2015

NFT this, NFT THAT- TBH, I’m NFT’ed out after finally completing the Nifty Encylopedia; An Unbiased Technical and Historical Guide to all things NFT-related, but sadly, despite wanting to take a mini vacation from nifty nonsense, I’d be a real asshat if I didn’t share my journey, knowledge, data collection, and first-hand experience with the inventors of this technology.
DRINKS
Hackernoon

How to Research New Crypto Projects

How do you separate great projects from mediocre ones? Crypto is a probability game. You can increase or lower your chances depending on what projects you choose. Understanding how to do research is one of the most important skills in crypto. Most people do it in an unstructured way, so...
MARKETS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day deals on household essentials 2022: Dates and best offers to expect

In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shoping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...
SHOPPING
HackerNoon

Principles of a Clean Relational Database

Firstly, this article speaks about relational databases. And secondly, about OLTP databases - Online Transaction Processing databases. It means that the article is going to describe some important principles of how to design your database to be fast, flexible, and easy to use for usual business operations. Note that business operations for an OLTP database mean that each operation usually needs just one entity. So, a clean OLTP database means that your database is correctly designed for a SOLID code.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Guide To Optimize Cost While Considering AWS Cloud Services

Gartner analysts Craig Lowery and Brandon Medford remark that firms unwittingly squander up to 70% of cloud spending. Businesses must rely on solid governance and user behavior to control and optimize expenses. The primary causes of wasteful spending in the AWS Cloud Services are as follows: Over-provisioned, idle, and poorly managed cloud resources. AWS's cost optimization tools enable your company to reduce cloud computing costs while retaining the necessary performance and capacity. The following summarizes the primary tools for AWS Cloud cost optimization and management.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

