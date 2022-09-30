In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shoping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO