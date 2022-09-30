Read full article on original website
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport recently, you’ve noticed some changes. Excitement is in the air at the international airport as the Packers are flying out to London next week. It’s the Packers’ first game in London. They’re the only...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 4 vs. Patriots
The Green Bay Packers (2-1) can extend the win streak to three games when the New England Patriots (1-2) roll into Lambeau Field without starting quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 4 showdown against the Patriots will go down:. Zach...
Bobby Belt on Cowboys offense without Dak Prescott, crediting the coaching staff
Dallas Cowboys insider Bobby Belt joined Shan and RJ to recap the win over the Commanders on Sunday. Listen to the discussion on the podcast right here.
Bailey Zappe can't pull out miracle win in debut against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe held his own in relief of Brian Hoyer but couldn’t outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Patriots fall to the Packers.
Top photos from Packers' overtime win over Patriots in Week 4
The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots in overtime by a 27-24 final score at a picturesque Lambeau Field on Sunday. Here are the top photos from a sunny afternoon in Green Bay:
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers fans prove allegiance to the green and gold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans rang in the first day-game of the season the way they know best... with burgers, brats, and bloody mary’s. “We love the packers! The packers are number one,” long-time fan Roberta LLanas Lee from Waukesha said. Cars started flooding Lambeau Field...
