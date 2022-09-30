Read full article on original website
Related
Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby almost had a brand new Prince song
With his Elvis biopic wowing cinemagoers and critics alike, Baz Luhrmann is back at the top of his game. The American filmmaker is mostly known for his ‘Red Curtain Trilogy,’ which features rom-com Strictly Ballroom, the musical Moulin Rogue! and his unique take on the Shakespearean tragedy: ‘90s movie Romeo + Juliet.
Barry Keoghan auditioned for a different Batman villain before Joker
Barry Keoghan is the newest Joker actor who made his debut in the fabulous thriller movie The Batman. Before Keoghan plastered on the Clown Prince of Crime’s alabaster makeup and terrifying smile, he actually auditioned to play a different Batman villain. In an interview with GQ, Keoghan admitted that...
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Jeremy Strong kept “his distance” from Brian Cox in Succession scenes
There’s been mention that Jeremy Strong wasn’t always the easiest actor on TV series Succession. Part of his method is to go extremely deep on his characters, and that mean isolating himself from some of his colleagues. Adrien Brody, who joined the Succession cast in season 3, did confirm that it seemed like Strong didn’t want to be too close to Brian Cox.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Shining twins explained
Who are The Shining twins in The Shining? Stanley Kubrik’s adaptation of The Shining is often regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made – and even one of the best movies ever made, period. In 2019, a sequel to The Shining was released with Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance.
How long is the movie Smile?
How long is the movie Smile? Smile is the latest horror movie to be freaking out audiences across the world. The movie follows Sosie Bacon as the psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter as she learns about an unusual curse which causes the cursed to see people with uncontrollable smiles. That might not sound too scary in theory, but trust us: the horror thriller movie is packed full of tension, jumpscares, and horrifying imagery that’ll stick with you for a while after you’ve left the cinema.
Bjork wanted her new album to sound like Star Wars cantina band
Movie history is full of great fictional bands – from Sing Street, to Josie & the Pussycats, The Commitments, School of Rock, The Blues Brothers and Spinal Tap. But perhaps none are better than Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, better known as the Cantina Band in Star Wars.
Adrien Brody’s Succession character is a combo of “several people”
Adrien Brody has been reminiscing about some of his best-known roles to Entertainment Weekly. Brody is still the youngest man to have won the Oscar for Best Actor, as he was 29-years-old when he won for The Pianist in 2002. Since then, he’s worked with Wes Anderson several times, as well as directors such as M. Night Shyamalan, Peter Jackson, and Rian Johnson, and in television series such as Peaky Blinders and Succession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why George Lucas refused to cameo in Star Wars
We’ve had a lot of Star Wars movies by this point, and not one of them contains a George Lucas cameo. That’s a lot of restraint from someone who was the mastermind behind six of the science fiction movies. He hasn’t even shown up in the Star Wars series either! Turns out, there’s a good reason for that.
Pinhead explained: who is Hellraiser’s lead Cenobite?
Who is Pinhead? Despite his prominence on the film’s poster, Pinhead wasn’t the intended villain of the Hellraiser movies. No, when Clive Barker first conceived the Cenobite, he saw him as different from other horror movie monsters; he believed the character was more urbane and had a code of honour.
Mission: Impossible 7 is inventing ways for Tom Cruise to do stunts
We all know the Mission: Impossible action movies are just vehicles for Tom Cruise to defy death at this point. The director of Mission: Impossible 7 recently noted on Twitter that production is literally inventing ways for the Hollywood star to demonstrate his high immortality. In a now-deleted tweet, per...
Avengers: Secret Wars gets Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer
With the DCEU seemingly in an even bigger mess than ever, comic book geeks and superhero nerds were very relieved when Kevin Feige laid out his vision for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU at SDCC earlier this year. Even though we are being saturated by what some may say is ‘too much’ Marvel content, between the movies and TV shows, it is somewhat comforting to know that it is all leading somewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
60 doors were harmed in the making of The Shining
The Shining is indisputably one of the best horror movies of all time. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, who is also known for thriller movies like A Clockwork Orange, Eyes Wide Shut, and 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining was a career-defining role for both Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, who played a married couple on-screen.
House of the Dragon episode 7 recap: an eye for an eye
House of the Dragon episode 7, ‘Driftmark’, focuses on the Targaryens as the family gathers for a funeral. Like any family gathering, though, there’s a nasty fight, someone stealing a dragon, and at least one person gets murdered. Sounds like a typical family get-together to me. We...
Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley auditioned to play someone else
Lauren Hammersley, a long-time member of the core Virgin River cast, has shared some exciting facts about her history with the hit Netflix series. Hammersley famously plays the Virgin River character of Charmaine Roberts – Jack Sheridan’s (Martin Henderson) ex-girlfriend. But it turns out that wasn’t her first choice role or the one she originally auditioned for.
Whoopi Goldberg calls out critic who thought she wore a fat suit
Acclaimed actor Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against a film critic who commented on her appearance in the upcoming drama movie Till – a movie based on the true story of the 1955 Lynching of Emmitt Till in Mississippi. Till recently premiered at the New York Film Festival, and...
Leonard Nimoy wanted to direct the Doctor Who movie
After seven incarnations of the Doctor since 1963, the initial run of Doctor Who came to an end in 1989. Before the series was successfully relaunched in 2005, there was a one-off TV movie in 1996 starring Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor. This was intended to be a back-door pilot that would launch a series, but it ended up being a false start that failed to get off the ground.
House of the Dragon: Why does Alicent hate Rhaenyra so much?
Why does Alicent hate Rhaenyra so much? The fantasy series House of the Dragon is digging into the history of the Targaryen civil war, and we’re learning a lot about what caused this great tragedy. Specifically, it seems to boil down to Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra absolutely despising each other.
John Cena was upset by Fast and Furious destroying a specific car
The Fast and Furious movies have a history of big stunts and big destruction. However, not everyone is a fan of seeing car deaths on the big screen. John Cena, who made his debut in the hit action movie franchise during the 2021 Fast and Furious 9, has revealed that he was genuinely “hurt” to see one vehicle totalled on set while shooting the flick.
House of the Dragon has cut one of the most mysterious Targaryens
Game of Thrones only had two Tagaryens, and one of them didn’t last very long (RIP Viserys). Yet this ancient family ruled Westeros for centuries before Robert had his little tantrum and overthrew the Mad King. The fantasy series House of the Dragon explores the time when the Targaryens were at their most powerful in the build-up to the civil war that will ruin them.
