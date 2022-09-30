Read full article on original website
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the U.S.
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
Cyber Security Awareness Month: The Top 3 Types of Insider Threats Putting Companies at Risk
In 2022, cybersecurity was a top concern for c-suite executives, board members, department leads, and IT teams. And their fears are undoubtedly justified as we head into 2023. As October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, we’re reminded of the continuously tumultuous, disruptive, and unpredictable business environment, where data breaches and cybersecurity incidents threaten to undermine brand reputation, erode precious revenue, and push customers away when it matters most.
BGP – What It Is and Why People are So Consumed with this Protocol
BGP, which stands for Border Gateway Protocol, is a routing protocol. BGP is the routing protocol that directs traffic on the internet, getting your internet traffic to its final destination. The internet is huge. The number of active websites is approximately 200 million, with more than 250,000 new sites being added every day. BGP can be used for traffic engineering due to its tunability. It is incredibly scalable and can handle an incredible number of routes. Even organizations like AWS or Google use BGP to connect to their customers.
A Security Expert Tells Us How To Protect Your Personal Data From Hackers
In this day and age of constant and consistent smartphone use, hacking attempts are just a part of life. Hackers know that many people are conducting all of their business, including online purchasing and banking activity, online. They also know that means figuring out your passwords is the golden ticket to stealing your information and using it or even selling it on the dark web. “With the technological advancements that are happening every day, data grows by the second,” says Stavros Zavrakas, founder of Orthogonality. “Individuals and large businesses generate data in both structured and unstructured form. Threats such as data breaches are also extremely high. Malicious hackers try to obtain personally identifiable information so as to open a door into your network.”
Using Data Attribution Comparison Table in Google Analytics 4
It's commonly used multi-channel strategies to acquire as many customers and sales as possible. However, the contribution of sales is made up by multiple partners and not always with high ROAS as advertising platforms show you. A correct analysis of sales contributions is important for the allocation of budget on...
Guide To Optimize Cost While Considering AWS Cloud Services
Gartner analysts Craig Lowery and Brandon Medford remark that firms unwittingly squander up to 70% of cloud spending. Businesses must rely on solid governance and user behavior to control and optimize expenses. The primary causes of wasteful spending in the AWS Cloud Services are as follows: Over-provisioned, idle, and poorly managed cloud resources. AWS's cost optimization tools enable your company to reduce cloud computing costs while retaining the necessary performance and capacity. The following summarizes the primary tools for AWS Cloud cost optimization and management.
Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?
Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses
Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
An Alternative to Magento: A New Way to Grow Headless eCommerce Business
The headless eCommerce trend has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Open source eCommerce storefronts are slowly becoming the industry standard due to their many benefits. The headless architecture allows retailers to build online stores using independent front-ends on top of eCommerce backends like Saleor. This digitally transformative design delivers faster store performance, higher conversion rates, and better search engine ranking.
Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
Developing Cross-platform Qt Applications for BLE-based Systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth LE, also known as Bluetooth Smart) is a form of wireless PAN technology that can be used to transfer data between devices using radio waves. The explosive growth in connected consumer electronics and the release of LE Audio will see an increase in annual shipments of Bluetooth LE devices over the next five years. BLE is best suited for applications with small transmission ranges and infrequently transmitted small amounts of data. The information is transmitted using Gaussian Frequency-Shift Keying (GFSK) through discrete changes in the frequency of the carrier signal.
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
The Cost of Using Open Source Software as a Developer: A Tech Lawyer's Perspective
A few months ago, a client of mine looked at me like I was an alien when I told him: "Nothing is for free, not even Open Source Software." Maybe you also think: "What the heck is he talking about?" Fair enough. You don't have to pay royalties for using...
The Noonification: How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku (9/30/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible...
Leveraging Data Analytics to Improve Patient Adherence
Real-world data show lower levels of patient adherence in the newer patients as compared to the clinical trials. Medication adherence is affected by a wide variety of factors, including health disparities, the nature of the disease, treatment complexities, and more. Declining levels of patient adherence adversely impact patient outcomes and product performance alike.
