Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon
LONDON (AP) — Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s. Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.
Warne tribute as Fox wins Dunhill Links Championship
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Ryan Fox paid tribute to his former amateur teammate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia cricket great Warne, who...
Talles Magno scores pivotal goal, NYCFC tops Orlando 2-1
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday. His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers’ favorite to win an NBA title. Joe Mazzulla knows he’s one of the lucky ones.
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents:
LAFC wins the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 win over Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time and LAFC clinched the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. LAFC (21-8-4) had already earned the top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye with...
Wolverhampton fires Bruno Lage after poor start to season
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bruno Lage was fired Sunday by Wolverhampton after just one win for his team in the Premier League this season. A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form.
Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1...
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game on Sunday after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention immediately focused...
Diego Costa bringing ‘good vibes’ to Wolves in quest to climb Premier League table
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage.The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.Costa left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro back in January and has not played a match since but Lage has been impressed by the effect he has had on the squad in training during the international break.“I think all the team, you can see now they have a striker training, we can see the good vibes and the good energy...
Jersey Reds' impressive scrum helps seal 21-10 Cornish Pirates win
Jersey Reds' scrum was the difference in their 21-10 win over Cornish Pirates, according to Pirates' joint-head coach Gavin Cattle. In difficult conditions the hosts led 14-0 at half-time thanks to two penalty tries late in the opening half. Despite being down to 13 men Jack Andrew went over for...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
Aggressive Arsenal’s win over Tottenham marked the day Man City discovered their closes Premier League title rivals
ARSENAL announced themselves as a legitimate threat to Manchester City's Premier League crown after mercilessly slaying rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates. Heading into the North London Derby, you'd have to go back 16 league matches to find the last time a visiting team left with three points. It was...
Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best
Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
