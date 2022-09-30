Read full article on original website
bruce
4d ago
what a waste of time, money and resources to cater to the rich elite for their EV vehicles. Look up lithium and cobalt mining to make the batteries...its a humanitarian crisis in those mines but the virtue signaling libtards ignore it.
Reply
8
Drinx Alot
3d ago
Yeah, 'cause EV's will do so well through the Alaska winters. 🤣
Reply
8
Related
kinyradio.com
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has experienced a big jump in gas prices, but the state is not alone. Fuel prices in other West Coast states have also soared recently. According to AAA, gas prices nationally averaged $3.80 for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 4. California’s average was $6.41 on that same day, Oregon was $5.45, and Alaska’s was $5.41 — although in Anchorage, prices were even higher.
alaskasnewssource.com
Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday’s special Anchorage Assembly meeting included the introduction of an ordinance that would allow the use of the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter. It will be up for public testimony and a possible vote at the Assembly’s next meeting, slated for Oct. 11....
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States, which forcibly assimilated and abused Indigenous children, separated them from their families and caused intergenerational trauma. In the 1800s and 1900s, the Quakers ran about 30 boarding schools for Native American and Alaska Native youth […] The post Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
deltawindonline.com
BLM AFS, USARAK to Burn Debris Piles on Military Land in Interior Alaska
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS), in cooperation with the U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK), will burn piles of woody debris on military land in Interior Alaska. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 21. . The roughly 1,000 piles targeted for burning are...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Health Foundation receives largest one-time gift ever from MacKenzie Scott
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott recently donated $15 million to the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which is the largest single donation ever received by the community health organization. The Mat-Su Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, and provides grant funding and...
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members push for Golden Lion as emergency shelter, put limits on Sullivan Arena capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Monday, Oct. 3, to put the Anchorage Emergency Shelter Plan into action, following the closure of the Centennial Campground on Saturday. Members introduced an ordinance to use the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter, something Anchorage Mayor Dave...
thealaska100.com
The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round
Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Alaska megastorms vs. East Coast hurricanes
My friend Hal called the other day, from a parking garage in Punta Gorda, Florida. In his car he had nine one-gallon jugs of water, a red-plastic container of gasoline and a motorcycle helmet. Hal, a former Alaskan, is a hurricane expert living in Galveston, Texas. He sometimes plants himself...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly holds special emergency shelter meeting
MSBSD to vote on new required curriculum for high school students. As proposed, the resolution would require high school students in the Mat-Su to take two semesters of logic. The first semester would occur in 9th grade as an introductory course with the second semester in 11th grade that would focus on “Socratic” logic.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rising interest rates leave home owners struggling to sell
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tanny Walker and her husband have called 6801 Meadow Street in Anchorage home for over 7 years. “It holds a lot of memories, this house,” Walker said. But now the Walker family needs more room, and they’re trying to sell their current home and find...
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
School buses running at 50% capacity in Anchorage, but school board works on land acknowledgement rule
According to the Anchorage School District, there are still not enough school bus drivers to provide transportation for half of the students in the district. As of Friday 172 out of 228 routes are in full service, said Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt on Friday. This week, the district expects nine new routes to be added, and 30 drivers are in training.
radiokenai.com
Cook Inlet And North Gulf Coast Sport And Subsistence Tanner Crab Permits Available
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast sport and subsistence Tanner crab fisheries season, gear, and limits for the 2022-2023 season. The “limited” Tanner crab fisheries will be open through February 28, 2023, with a bag and possession limit of three legal male Tanner crab per person, an annual limit of 20, and gear limited to one pot or ring net per vessel.
Comments / 5