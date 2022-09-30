ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NESN

Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick

The Patriots will be in relatively unfamiliar territory Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. New England is expected to have Brian Hoyer under center for the Week 4 clash at Lambeau Field with Mac Jones nursing an ankle injury. The betting markets reacted in kind with Green Bay currently a 9-point favorite.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Alabama football die-hard Justin Thomas tweeted a heartfelt response to Tua Tagovailoa after Thursday night's horrific injury

On Thursday night, in primetime, during the second game of the NFL’s shiny new partnership with Amazon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was whipped to the turf by the Bengals' Josh Tupou. Tagvailoa’s head snapped back, striking the ground with sickening force as the cameras zoomed in on his unconscious body, hands contorted in a “fencing response” usually reserved for the most violent MMA knockouts. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital, where he was evaluated for head and neck injuries. Much to the relief of football fans everywhere, it was soon announced that Tagovailoa was conscious and had full movement in his extremities. He was discharged from the hospital in time to travel back with the team to Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Golf Digest

'Absolutely horrible': Wicked weather made Friday's round at the Dunhill Links one of the all-time worst

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It wasn’t impossible, as tournament leader Richard Mansell’s four-under-par 68 over the Old Course illustrated amidst much carnage elsewhere. But no one in the 168-strong professional field was arguing the case that the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie was anything other than a thoroughly unpleasant experience.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football League#Punishments#Horse#American Football#Wyndham Championship#Diet Cokes
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Patriots vs. Packers Live on 10/02

The New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, October 2 at 4:25 PM EDT, the New England Patriots (1-2) will play the Green Bay Packers (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Patriots vs. Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NECN

Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick Have Lengthy Chat After Patriots-Packers Game

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss...
NFL
Golf Digest

Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole

To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Mackenzie Hughes shows off some short-game magic to beat Sepp Straka in Sanderson Farms playoff

So, to sum up, have a great short game, boys and girls. Oh, yeah, of course, you need the back story here. Two weeks into the final split-calendar season on the PGA Tour and the takeaway so far is that winning doesn’t really have to look neat and tidy so long as you know how to clean up the mess you make and get the darn ball in the darn hole fewer darn times than your adversaries.
JACKSON, MS

