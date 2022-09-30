Read full article on original website
Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick
The Patriots will be in relatively unfamiliar territory Sunday when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. New England is expected to have Brian Hoyer under center for the Week 4 clash at Lambeau Field with Mac Jones nursing an ankle injury. The betting markets reacted in kind with Green Bay currently a 9-point favorite.
Alabama football die-hard Justin Thomas tweeted a heartfelt response to Tua Tagovailoa after Thursday night's horrific injury
On Thursday night, in primetime, during the second game of the NFL’s shiny new partnership with Amazon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was whipped to the turf by the Bengals' Josh Tupou. Tagvailoa’s head snapped back, striking the ground with sickening force as the cameras zoomed in on his unconscious body, hands contorted in a “fencing response” usually reserved for the most violent MMA knockouts. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital, where he was evaluated for head and neck injuries. Much to the relief of football fans everywhere, it was soon announced that Tagovailoa was conscious and had full movement in his extremities. He was discharged from the hospital in time to travel back with the team to Miami.
‘Absolutely horrible’: Wicked weather made Friday’s round at the Dunhill Links one of the all-time worst
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It wasn’t impossible, as tournament leader Richard Mansell’s four-under-par 68 over the Old Course illustrated amidst much carnage elsewhere. But no one in the 168-strong professional field was arguing the case that the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie was anything other than a thoroughly unpleasant experience.
NFL fans had way too many questions for Aaron Rodgers' hair during the Packers-Patriots game
As of late, Aaron Rodgers has been known to make some questionable decisions. It’s kind of his thing now. But out of all the odd moves Rodgers has made, his hairstyle for Week 4’s game against the New England Patriots has to be up there with the strangest of them all.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith got hit in 'very sensitive area,' prompting exit from Week 4 vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is off to another fast start this season through three games, having recorded one interception, one pass defended, and 26 combined tackles, which ties him for third on the team. As Andy Dalton led the New Orleans on the final drive in Sunday's Week 4...
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
Tony Romo had a priceless reaction to Aaron Rodgers' loud pre-snap F-bomb
This season has gotten off to a bit of a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers. He’s coming off an MVP season but no longer has a true No. 1 option at receiver. But on Sunday, we saw that frustration directed at someone besides his receivers. Yet, leave it to...
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
How to Watch Patriots vs. Packers Live on 10/02
The New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, October 2 at 4:25 PM EDT, the New England Patriots (1-2) will play the Green Bay Packers (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Patriots vs. Packers.
Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick Have Lengthy Chat After Patriots-Packers Game
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Mackenzie Hughes shows off some short-game magic to beat Sepp Straka in Sanderson Farms playoff
So, to sum up, have a great short game, boys and girls. Oh, yeah, of course, you need the back story here. Two weeks into the final split-calendar season on the PGA Tour and the takeaway so far is that winning doesn’t really have to look neat and tidy so long as you know how to clean up the mess you make and get the darn ball in the darn hole fewer darn times than your adversaries.
Officials miss obvious delay of game penalty on Patriots touchdown vs. Packers
The Green Bay Packers were able to win in overtime, but the officials at Lambeau Field missed an obvious and egregious delay of game penalty on the first of two touchdowns scored by the New England Patriots during Sunday’s overtime thriller. The play occurred during the third quarter and ended up giving the Patriots the lead.
Patriots rule out Mac Jones for Sunday's game against Packers
The New England Patriots have officially ruled quarterback Mac Jones out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. There was a long-shot hope that he’d play, but it was always likely that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would be the starter for the Patriots in Week 4. Jones is on the mend for what was deemed a “severe” high ankle sprain.
