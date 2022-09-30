On Thursday night, in primetime, during the second game of the NFL’s shiny new partnership with Amazon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was whipped to the turf by the Bengals' Josh Tupou. Tagvailoa’s head snapped back, striking the ground with sickening force as the cameras zoomed in on his unconscious body, hands contorted in a “fencing response” usually reserved for the most violent MMA knockouts. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital, where he was evaluated for head and neck injuries. Much to the relief of football fans everywhere, it was soon announced that Tagovailoa was conscious and had full movement in his extremities. He was discharged from the hospital in time to travel back with the team to Miami.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO