Ole Miss offers Georgia four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr.

Ole Miss has reached into Georgia to offer talented four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. The Pebblebrook High School (Ga.) standout made the announcement via his personal twitter account. A class of 2024 prospect, Phillips is versatile with the ability to play several positions. At Pebblebrook he has spent time at...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tuesday Q and A with Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State practiced Tuesday and made selected players available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with defensive back Emmanuel Forbes:. Question: So, were you offsides or not on the field goal block?. Forbes: No, I wasn’t offsides. I just got a good jump off it.
STARKVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
OXFORD, MS
letsbeardown.com

HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...

There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

UM Honors James Meredith with Mississippi Humanitarian Award

OXFORD, Miss. – James Meredith has became the fifth individual in the University of Mississippi’s history to receive one of its most prestigious honors, the Mississippi Humanitarian Award. Announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) during “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy,” the signature event commemorating the 60th anniversary of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
Daily Mississippian

Dean Ethel Young Scurlock: the first of many

Nearly 60 years after integration, the University of Mississippi is still acknowledging firsts and the example set by those individuals who are the first. Ethel Young Scurlock is the first Black woman to become dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. Although she’s starting a new journey by taking on this position, she has been a part of this community for more than a decade.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

247Sports

