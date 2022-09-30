Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday Arkansas Football Practice Report: Mississippi State Week
Check out all the latest updates, including an injury report, from practice as the Razorbacks prepare to take on Mississippi State...
Ole Miss offers Georgia four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr.
Ole Miss has reached into Georgia to offer talented four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. The Pebblebrook High School (Ga.) standout made the announcement via his personal twitter account. A class of 2024 prospect, Phillips is versatile with the ability to play several positions. At Pebblebrook he has spent time at...
Arkansas facing quarterback conundrum ahead of Mississippi State game
Ahead of the first true road game of the season in Starkville (Miss.) against No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC), the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) appear to be staring down some uncertainty at the critical position of quarterback. Star redshirt junior KJ Jefferson has started 18 consecutive games...
Madison Scott ready to take on voice of leader in Ole Miss locker room
Madison Scott was named the SEC's freshman of the year following the 2020-2021 season. She followed up that campaign by starting all 32 games as a sophomore and helping Ole Miss advance to the NCAA Tournament last season. Now, she has an even important role to embrace: Team leader. Great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Tuesday Q and A with Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State practiced Tuesday and made selected players available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with defensive back Emmanuel Forbes:. Question: So, were you offsides or not on the field goal block?. Forbes: No, I wasn’t offsides. I just got a good jump off it.
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
ourmshome.com
UM Honors James Meredith with Mississippi Humanitarian Award
OXFORD, Miss. – James Meredith has became the fifth individual in the University of Mississippi’s history to receive one of its most prestigious honors, the Mississippi Humanitarian Award. Announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) during “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy,” the signature event commemorating the 60th anniversary of...
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WLOX
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
Daily Mississippian
Dean Ethel Young Scurlock: the first of many
Nearly 60 years after integration, the University of Mississippi is still acknowledging firsts and the example set by those individuals who are the first. Ethel Young Scurlock is the first Black woman to become dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. Although she’s starting a new journey by taking on this position, she has been a part of this community for more than a decade.
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly attacking innocent bystanders on university campus
A Mississippi man was arrested after he attacked two innocent bystanders on the Mississippi State campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside a vehicle when he exited the vehicle and assaulted two victims who were walking by. The incident...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0