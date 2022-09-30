ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate

NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
It's almost time to get your annual flu vaccine; here's ways to get it done

It’s almost time to get your annual flu vaccine, according to local health officials. The Central Connecticut Health District is hosting nine vaccination clinics in its member towns of Newington, Berlin, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill throughout the month of October. Residents need to book an appointment in order to...
Newington police mourning sudden loss of off-duty officer

NEWINGTON – The Newington Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of one of its own. Officer Alan Tancreti on Saturday suffered an off-duty medical emergency at his home, where first responders and medical staff performed life-saving techniques to no avail. “Words cannot express the tremendous loss our family...
Newington police blotter

Michael Richard Hrubiec, 34, 15 Ridgeway St., Newington, reckless driving, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Cassandra Elizabeth Hoyt, 33, 23 Horace St. 1s, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Sept. 24. Rudolph Durazzo, 46, 241 Court St. Apt. 1, Middletown, vio standing crim...
