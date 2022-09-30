ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

Why I stopped wearing my smartwatch — and why I haven’t looked back

I fell in love with smartwatches when I got my hands on the first-generation Moto 360, a beautifully designed, gorgeous smartwatch running Google’s first OS for smartwatches. Since then, I’ve tried on and reviewed more than a dozen fitness wearables, including the Apple Watch SE and Amazfit GTR and GTS series. And with time, I’ve grown to absolutely dislike the product segment.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
daystech.org

How to use the Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor

The most important enchancment to this yr’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a brand new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the primary new well being sensor to come back to the Apple Watch because the Series 6 added assist for detecting blood oxygen levels. It additionally joins car crash detection as one in all solely two options that distinguish the brand new Apple Watch from final yr’s mannequin.
daystech.org

More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival – Apple’s plan

Just a number of moments after Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra through the “Far Our” occasion on September 6, I could not assist however consider an Ultra iPhone. And then, just some days after the iPhone 14 sequence was introduced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman got here out with information a few supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…The reality is, even when we put any educated guesses apart, it is clear to see that Apple’s been flirting with the Ultra branding for a while now. Apart from the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s additionally an Apple-made processor that is referred to as the M1 Ultra, powering essentially the most highly effective MacBook Pro accessible in the meanwhile. So, the hints are there…
9to5Mac

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
HipHopWired

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now

Like smartphones, wearables like smartwatches are becoming more advanced with the arrival of new models every year. Before Apple announced its new Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung pulled the cover off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We spent some time with the Korean tech giant’s latest smartwatch and were very impressed. With the arrival of the Galaxy […] The post Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now

Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
9to5Mac

How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max

Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra review: Ambitious aspirations

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new Apple Watch Ultra was unveiled at Apple's fall event in tandem with the launch of the newApple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8. We picked one up with the green Alpine Loop to see if it was enough of an upgrade to sway users away from Garmin and other wearables.
Digital Trends

My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great

Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
