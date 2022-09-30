Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Why I stopped wearing my smartwatch — and why I haven’t looked back
I fell in love with smartwatches when I got my hands on the first-generation Moto 360, a beautifully designed, gorgeous smartwatch running Google’s first OS for smartwatches. Since then, I’ve tried on and reviewed more than a dozen fitness wearables, including the Apple Watch SE and Amazfit GTR and GTS series. And with time, I’ve grown to absolutely dislike the product segment.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
TechRadar
iOS 16 continues to drain my iPhone battery - but is there a fix on the way?
Since iOS 16 was released for iPhone 8 and above, users have continued to complain about a faster battery drain since updating to the latest version of iOS - including myself on my iPhone 13 Pro. The latest update brings widgets to the lock screen, so you can place a...
9to5Mac
Some Apple Watch Ultra users notice ‘jelly scrolling,’ here’s why it’s happening
The Apple Watch Ultra features the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, but it uses the same display technology as on previous models. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for a few days, some users are noticing a so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the display. Here’s why this is not actually surprising.
daystech.org
How to use the Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor
The most important enchancment to this yr’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a brand new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the primary new well being sensor to come back to the Apple Watch because the Series 6 added assist for detecting blood oxygen levels. It additionally joins car crash detection as one in all solely two options that distinguish the brand new Apple Watch from final yr’s mannequin.
9to5Mac
Report: Apple unlikely to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone despite testing it
Face ID replaced Touch ID on the iPhone starting with the iPhone X in 2017. Since then, there have been scattered rumors about Apple potentially adding Touch ID back to the iPhone, but nothing has actually come to fruition. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says that while Apple has...
daystech.org
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival – Apple’s plan
Just a number of moments after Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra through the “Far Our” occasion on September 6, I could not assist however consider an Ultra iPhone. And then, just some days after the iPhone 14 sequence was introduced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman got here out with information a few supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…The reality is, even when we put any educated guesses apart, it is clear to see that Apple’s been flirting with the Ultra branding for a while now. Apart from the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s additionally an Apple-made processor that is referred to as the M1 Ultra, powering essentially the most highly effective MacBook Pro accessible in the meanwhile. So, the hints are there…
9to5Mac
Dynamic Island UI result of years of discussion, biggest iOS change in five years – Apple execs
The Dynamic Island UI seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max was the end result of years of discussion, revealed Apple VP of Human Interface Design Alan Dye. Software engineering head Craig Federighi said that the new user interface was biggest change to iOS since those required for the iPhone X …
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now
Like smartphones, wearables like smartwatches are becoming more advanced with the arrival of new models every year. Before Apple announced its new Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung pulled the cover off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We spent some time with the Korean tech giant’s latest smartwatch and were very impressed. With the arrival of the Galaxy […] The post Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 panel orders down 38% vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max production strong
We’ve heard quite a bit about how the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has some additional data, this time focused on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments in comparison to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
9to5Mac
How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max
Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra review: Ambitious aspirations
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new Apple Watch Ultra was unveiled at Apple's fall event in tandem with the launch of the newApple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8. We picked one up with the green Alpine Loop to see if it was enough of an upgrade to sway users away from Garmin and other wearables.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
Digital Trends
My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great
Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
