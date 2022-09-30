ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra review

The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?

Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Apple Insider

Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products

Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
SPY

The 20 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home

It’s 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s time to upgrade your “normal home” into a “smart home,” Alexa devices are one of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this goal. Smart home devices allow you to control everyday electronics and appliances like your coffee maker, doorbell and air conditioner through a central smart speaker, digital voice assistant, a smart home hub, an app on your phone, or all of the above. Of course, creating a smart home has numerous benefits other than creating a futuristic space. With a digital assistant and the best Alexa devices, you’ll enjoy perks like: A more...
The Independent

Amazon’s new Echo dot devices come with built-in temperature sensors, and you can pre-order them now

Amazon announced a bevy of new products at its annual hardware event yesterday afternoon, revealing a Kindle you can write on, an updated Fire TV cube and four new Echo Alexa-enabled smart speakers, some of which are available to pre-order now.The company revealed a new 5th generation Echo dot and Echo dot with clock, as well as a new white version of the Echo studio, plus a software update for the existing Echo studio.One of the most interesting items on Amazon’s agenda was a new device called the halo rise, which is a bedside clock, lamp and sleep tracker all-in-one....
Digital Trends

My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great

Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now

Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
Android Police

Google’s upcoming wired Nest Doorbell is on some store shelves, but you can’t buy it yet

The Google Pixel 7 launch on October 6 is set to fully reveal the long-teased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a variety of Nest hardware. Google has confirmed that, and we thought one of those announcements was likely to be the previously teased wired Google Nest Doorbell. Now that product has appeared on shop shelves about five days before the announcement; it may be set to go on sale before the October 6 reveal.
9to5Mac

How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max

Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
