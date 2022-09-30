Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Apple Watch Ultra review
The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?
Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Apple Insider
Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products
Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Report: Apple unlikely to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone despite testing it
Face ID replaced Touch ID on the iPhone starting with the iPhone X in 2017. Since then, there have been scattered rumors about Apple potentially adding Touch ID back to the iPhone, but nothing has actually come to fruition. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says that while Apple has...
The 20 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home
It’s 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s time to upgrade your “normal home” into a “smart home,” Alexa devices are one of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this goal. Smart home devices allow you to control everyday electronics and appliances like your coffee maker, doorbell and air conditioner through a central smart speaker, digital voice assistant, a smart home hub, an app on your phone, or all of the above. Of course, creating a smart home has numerous benefits other than creating a futuristic space. With a digital assistant and the best Alexa devices, you’ll enjoy perks like: A more...
9to5Mac
Dynamic Island UI result of years of discussion, biggest iOS change in five years – Apple execs
The Dynamic Island UI seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max was the end result of years of discussion, revealed Apple VP of Human Interface Design Alan Dye. Software engineering head Craig Federighi said that the new user interface was biggest change to iOS since those required for the iPhone X …
Apple execs call iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island ‘biggest change’ since iPhone X
Less than a month ago, Apple introduced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series phones. With the first redesign in five years thanks to a new hole-punch + pill cutout called “Dynamic Island,” a combination of hardware and software, the company has now explained in a new interview how this island has been created and what Apple planned with it.
Amazon’s new Echo dot devices come with built-in temperature sensors, and you can pre-order them now
Amazon announced a bevy of new products at its annual hardware event yesterday afternoon, revealing a Kindle you can write on, an updated Fire TV cube and four new Echo Alexa-enabled smart speakers, some of which are available to pre-order now.The company revealed a new 5th generation Echo dot and Echo dot with clock, as well as a new white version of the Echo studio, plus a software update for the existing Echo studio.One of the most interesting items on Amazon’s agenda was a new device called the halo rise, which is a bedside clock, lamp and sleep tracker all-in-one....
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 panel orders down 38% vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max production strong
We’ve heard quite a bit about how the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has some additional data, this time focused on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments in comparison to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Digital Trends
My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great
Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
Google’s upcoming wired Nest Doorbell is on some store shelves, but you can’t buy it yet
The Google Pixel 7 launch on October 6 is set to fully reveal the long-teased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a variety of Nest hardware. Google has confirmed that, and we thought one of those announcements was likely to be the previously teased wired Google Nest Doorbell. Now that product has appeared on shop shelves about five days before the announcement; it may be set to go on sale before the October 6 reveal.
9to5Mac
Apple Music exclusively streaming Billie Eilish’s full O2 Arena concert, here’s how to watch
Apple is once again teaming up with Billie Eilish, this time to exclusively stream her concert from the O2 Arena in London on Apple Music. This is the latest expansion of the Apple Music Live initiative by Apple, which has previously offered exclusive concerts from the likes of Harry Styles and Luke Combs.
9to5Mac
How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max
Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
Comments / 0