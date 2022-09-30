ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 26

LJWR
4d ago

Always an excuse, always ALWAYS an excuse to gouge every thin dime from the seniors while our so called representatives get their Cadillac private healthcare and Cadillac retirement and become millionaires to boot. 😡🤬

Reply(1)
41
Nora Kelleher
4d ago

Part B Medicare participants were already over-charged for the unnecessary 1stt Alzheimer drug. Told it was bureaucratically impossible to correct. Seems the whole thing is BS, if this article is true.

Reply(1)
39
Paula Johnson
4d ago

Part A , B And C , D Fshould have Full coverage without co-pays (every thing in full health benefits) And dental care full coverage without co-pays

Reply(3)
34
Related
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Eisai
Person
Jami
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Advantage#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Cms
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
verywellhealth.com

Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral

Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy