Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
Always an excuse, always ALWAYS an excuse to gouge every thin dime from the seniors while our so called representatives get their Cadillac private healthcare and Cadillac retirement and become millionaires to boot. 😡🤬
Reply(1)
41
Nora Kelleher
4d ago
Part B Medicare participants were already over-charged for the unnecessary 1stt Alzheimer drug. Told it was bureaucratically impossible to correct. Seems the whole thing is BS, if this article is true.
Reply(1)
39
Paula Johnson
4d ago
Part A , B And C , D Fshould have Full coverage without co-pays (every thing in full health benefits) And dental care full coverage without co-pays
Reply(3)
34
Related
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
Medicare premiums will drop next year. Here's how much you'll save.
America's seniors are getting some good news about their health care expenses for 2023, with Medicare announcing that premiums for its Part B plan will drop next year by about 3%. The drop in pricing for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, comes...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
And it couldn't have come at a better time.
AOL Corp
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. The first payment, a maximum of $841, was issued on Sept. 1. The second payment,...
Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
verywellhealth.com
Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral
Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise
2023's cost of living adjustment could be huge for Social Security recipients. In 2022, a lot of the COLA was offset by higher Medicare premiums. However, a rare reduction in Medicare premiums could be coming, which would let many Social Security recipients keep the full amount of their COLAs. You’re...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: You May Be Shocked by the Amount the U.S. Will Pay for Not Passing the American Families Plan
Change is scary, but doing nothing is expensive. Failure to pass the American Families Plan is expected to cost the U.S. an estimated $57 billion annually. For every $1 invested in early childhood education, there is a $4 to $9 return during a child's lifetime. For decades, parents have faced...
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
Toni Says: My Medicare Supplement premium is out-of-control. When can I change?
We have received a 20% increase for our Plan F Medicare Supplement that is effective Oct. 1. I am a 70-year-old female in good health, but my husband, Fred, is undergoing cancer treatment. Also, his cardiologist has advised him that he may need a pacemaker. My friends have advised me...
Comments / 26