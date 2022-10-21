ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Christmas food to order for all your festive feasts, from Aldi to Morrisons

By Eva Waite-Taylor
In the words of Love Actually ’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows.” OK we know it might feel like summer has only just finished, but before you know it, the big day will be here.

If you’re yet to get excited then advent calendars are the perfect place to start – from beauty to wine-filled . But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about indulging in the best festive food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.

Judging by the festive food and drink offerings from supermarkets, they are clearly delivering for 2022, so you’ll certainly be the host with the most this party season, serving up a spread to die for.

In the lead-up to the big day, it’s here where you’ll find all the latest news and intel on all of the food and drink launches, as they come, as well as when you can get a supermarket delivery slot, the last date to order and details on Christmas opening hours.

From sharing platters and nibbles to a turkey crown and meat-free alternatives, there’s something for every dinner party, festive feast, or celebration. Plus, we’ve even spotted some drinks to make your affair that bit more bubbly.

Read more:

Aldi’s Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319qvt_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has shared some teasers of its Christmas food range for 2022 , and as you’d expect, it’s a corker.

On the big day, you can serve up its truffle prosciutto and cheese profiteroles for snacks, while your main dish could consist of its ultimate turkey joint, which is wrapped in streaky bacon, topped with a herb butter basting melt and cracked pepper, or perhaps a whole lobster. Of course, it’s not forgotten about the plant-based among us, with its preview indicating that there will be a no beef wellington and no turkey crown with vegan bacon.

The sweet treats also sound delightful, with everything from a traditional Christmas pudding to a smash dome cake, which sounds like the ultimate showstopper. It’s a chocolate cake with a surprise on the inside, filled and covered in Belgian chocolate ganache and it’s finished with a Swiss chocolate dome.

The supermarket doesn’t offer a delivery service, but it does have a click and collect option available, which we’d recommend using ahead of the Christmas rush. And last year, consumer watchdog Which? has found that it is the most affordable supermarket to buy your festive feast from.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Asda Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZny5_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: Now
  • Last date to order: 15 December
  • Opening hours: TBC

Known for its pocket-friendly prices, Asda’s upcoming Christmas food range is sure to get you ready for festive feasting. The entire menu will launch early next month in October, but we can reveal some of the exciting foodie favourites that you can expect.

For the main event, of course, there are plenty of turkeys (from £16.25, Asda.com ) to choose from, including a British free range corn-fed turkey crown with pork, sage, and caramelised onion stuffing (£18, Asda.com ) on offer, along with a vegan turkey crown (£5, Asda.com ) for those that are plant-based. Should you not be a fan of turkey, Asda is also serving up a lamb shoulder with festive fruit stuffing (£31.20, Asda.com ), and other delicacies. The sides are similarly mouthwatering, we’re talking pigs in blankets (£4.50, Asda.com) , pork and apple hog roast stuffing (£6, Asda.com ) and vegan meat-free Christmas trimmings (£4, Asda.com ).

As for dessert, you can trust that your guests will be indulged. The supermarket has gone big on its sweet offering with showstoppers, such as a millionaire edible chocolate bowl, which is filled with digestive biscuits, toffee mousse, sticky toffee sauce, and a chocolate ganache to luxury mince pies. If you prefer something savoury, its cheese selection will certainly appeal to you.

Visit Asda.co.uk now

Iceland Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zazym_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

With plenty of Christmas foodie delights on offer, Iceland has gone big once again for 2022. As you’d expect from the frozen food supermarket, it has ample party favourites , including mozzarella sticks (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ), tempura king prawns (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ) and duck spring rolls (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ).

But you’ll also be able to get your entire three-course Christmas dinner from Iceland, for the main event, you can expect everything from a turkey crown (£21, Iceland.co.uk ) to a leg of lamb (£22, Iceland.co.uk ). Serve these showstoppers alongside all the veggies and trimmings, including carrots (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ), roasted vegetables (£2.50, Iceland.co.uk ), cauliflower cheese (£2.50, Iceland.co.uk ) pigs in blankets (£2.20, Iceland.co.uk ) and Yorkshire puddings (£1, Iceland.co.uk ).

If you want to satiate your sweet tooth, we’ve got some good news. There’s everything from traditional Christmas pudding (£4, Iceland.co.uk ) and mince pies (£1.20, Iceland.co.uk ) to Jaffa Cake dessert (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ) and millionaire’s cheesecake (£2, Iceland.co.uk ).

Visit Iceland.co.uk now

M&S Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVWAs_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slots open: Now
  • Last date to order: 15 December
  • Opening hours: TBC

This isn’t just any Christmas food and drinks range, this is the M&S food and drink range – and we’re excited about it. Known for going all out during the festive period, its menu this year won’t disappoint, and it’s already launched its food to order service for 2022.

If you’re hosting a Christmas dinner party, you’ll want to treat your guests to rockefeller oysters (£15, Marksandspencer.com ), lobster mac and cheese crostinis (£25, Marksandspencer.com ) or a hot cheese grazing platter (£35, Marksandspencer.com ).

For mains, you can choose everything from a stuffed turkey crown (from £39.60, Marksandspencer.com ) to dressed lobster halves (£64, Marksandspencer.com ). While vegetarians and veganscan choose between a vegan butternut, almond and pecan nut roast (£10, Marksandspencer.com ), as well as the stuffed vegan turkey joint (£10, Marksandspencer.com ).

Dessert is also not to be missed, with highlights including crackling chocolate yule logs (£20, Marksandspencer.com ), Christmas pudding (£12, Marksandspencer.com ) and profiterole dessert (£20, Marksandspencer.com ).

Finally, we’ve got good news if you’re looking for a festive tipple or nightcap. The sell-out snow globe gins (£40, Marksandspencer.com ) are back. All of which will make for a very merry Christmas.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Morrisons Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzyOh_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slots open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had in the food department at Morrisons this year. The supermarket’s range of party food and nibbles is extensive and ideal for all your Christmas hosting needs. We’re eyeing up the sloe gin baking brie (£6, available from 17 November), cornish crab (£8, available from 19 December) and the tiger prawns wrapped in bacon (£4.50, available from 19 December) for our next party.

Much like the other supermarkets, it’s also got a huge range of turkeys to choose from. Whether you prefer a stuffed turkey crown with bacon (£28, available from 19 December), a turkey breast joint with stuffing balls and pigs in blankets (£20, available from 19 December), or a whole turkey (from £7.99, available from 19 December), there’s something for everyone.

If you prefer fish, the seafood offering is well worth a look and includes a delicious sounding orange and cranberry lightly smoked salmon side (£13, available from 19 December). As for those who adopt a plant-based diet, you’ll be pleased by Morrisons’s offering, which includes a range of new produce, such as a Plant Revolution gammon joint with a maple and orange glaze (£6, available from 19 December), as well as no pigs in blankets (£3, available from 19 December).

If your sights are set on dessert, the sweet treats are not to be missed – new for this year, the supermarket is delivering a panettone Christmas pudding with a black cherry sauce (£10, available from 19 December), as well as a returning favourite: chocolate orange cheesecake (£7, available from 21 December), and a passionfruit panna cotta star (£7, available from 21 December).

Visit Morrisons.co.uk now

Sainsbury’s Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSyLz_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: From 24 October
  • Last date to order: 16 December
  • Opening hours: TBC

Recognising our desire to make Christmas extra special, Sainsbury’s has pulled out all the stops for 2022. Where party food is concerned, think crab crumpets (£5.50, available from 7 December), croque monsieur bites (£4.50, available from 7 December) or mini pulled-beef Yorkshire puds (£5.50, available from 7 December).

As for the main event, once again, Sainsbury’s has gone big on its plant-based offerings – and we’re here for it. You can expect a turkey-style crown (£7, available from 7 December), as well as Plant Pioneers shroompups in blankets (£2.25, available from 7 December).

We’ve similarly spent plenty of time eyeing up the desserts – the chocolate and salted caramel wreath (£12, available from 20 December) and triple chocolate praline winter forest (£12, available from 20 December) had us seriously salivating.

Similarly, if you’re on the go, there’s plenty of festive food to get excited about, including the vegan Boxing Day wrap (£2.80, available from 31 October) and the ultimate Christmas dinner feast sandwich (£4.50, available from 31 October).

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk now

Tesco Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDTLc_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Tesco’s feasting options will not disappoint, and the supermarket has most definitely taken the pain out of hosting. Its festive party favourites include scallops (available from 19 December), lobster mac and cheese pots (coming soon), and mini baking brie (coming soon).

Where mains are concerned, aside from turkey, whether you’re partial to chateaubriand (from £45, Tesco.com ), beef wellington (from £38, Tesco.com ), gammon (£5.50, Tesco.com ), surf and turf (coming soon) or rack of lamb (from £32, available from 19 December), you’re spoilt for choice.

Vegans , there’s plenty for you too, including a new one this year, Wicked Kitchen wellington (£5, available from 12 December) and a Wicked Kitchen maple and bourbon no-gammon joint (£5, available from 12 December).

Desserts are here to take centre stage too, with a number of new creations for 2022, such as a berry and white chocolate cheesecake (coming soon), an espresso martini dessert (£9, available from 9 December) and even a salted caramel and chocolate millionaire choux wreath (£6.50, coming soon).

If it’s a festive beverage you’re after, enjoy The Melodist sloe gin (£18, Tesco.com ) – an ideal winter’s evening tipple.

Visit Tesco.co.uk now

Waitrose Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8SCq_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: Now
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Once again Waitrose & Partners has partnered with chef Heston Blumenthal, who consistently serves up experimental takes on Christmas classics, from festive Peking duck (£40, Waitrose.com ) to three bird pigs in blankets (£10, Waitrose.com ).

New for this year is an interesting take on an Italian classic: parmigiano reggiano and cracked black pepper panettone (£8.50, coming soon), which the supermarket suggests serving toasted with charcuterie, pâté or cheese.

Of course, you’ll also have the traditional favourites on offer, including turkey (from £16, Waitrose.com ), vegan roast (£9, Waitrose.com ) and a range of roasting joints (from £14.30, Waitrose.com ). Where the trimmings are concerned, Waitrose’s selection is second to none, think stuffing, pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese and more.

Hosting at Christmas is made easy with Waitrose’s exceptional range of party food . Your guests will enjoy everything from a Duchy Organic orange ham (£30, Waitrose.com ) and vegan platter (£20, Waitrose.com ) to a hot smoked salmon terrine (£16, Waitrose.com ) and luxury shellfish platter (£42, Waitrose.com ).

Visit Waitrose.com now

M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back to ramp up the festive spirit – here’s everything you need to know

