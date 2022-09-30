ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Christmas food 2022: A guide to this year’s festive feasts from M&S to Waitrose

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sgcK_0iGr0Yrj00

In the words of Love Actually ’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows.” OK we know it might feel like summer has only just finished, but before you know it, the big day will be here.

If you’re yet to get excited then advent calendars are the perfect place to start – from beauty to wine-filled . But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about indulging in the best festive food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.

Judging by the festive food and drink offerings from supermarkets, they are clearly delivering for 2022, so you’ll certainly be the host with the most this party season, serving up a spread to die for.

In the lead-up to the big day, it’s here where you’ll find all the latest news and intel on all of the food and drink launches, as they come, as well as when you can get a supermarket delivery slot, the last date to order and details on Christmas opening hours.

From sharing platters and nibbles to a turkey crown and meat-free alternatives, there’s something for every dinner party, festive feast, or celebration. Plus, we’ve even spotted some drinks to make your affair that bit more bubbly.

Read more:

Aldi’s Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319qvt_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has shared some teasers of its Christmas food range for 2022 , and as you’d expect, it’s a corker.

On the big day, you can serve up its truffle prosciutto and cheese profiteroles for snacks, while your main dish could consist of its ultimate turkey joint, which is wrapped in streaky bacon, topped with a herb butter basting melt and cracked pepper, or perhaps a whole lobster. Of course, it’s not forgotten about the plant-based among us, with its preview indicating that there will be a no beef wellington and no turkey crown with vegan bacon.

The sweet treats also sound delightful, with everything from a traditional Christmas pudding to a smash dome cake, which sounds like the ultimate showstopper. It’s a chocolate cake with a surprise on the inside, filled and covered in Belgian chocolate ganache and it’s finished with a Swiss chocolate dome.

The supermarket doesn’t offer a delivery service, but it does have a click and collect option available, which we’d recommend using ahead of the Christmas rush. And last year, consumer watchdog Which? has found that it is the most affordable supermarket to buy your festive feast from.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Asda Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZny5_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: 18 October
  • Last date to order: 15 December
  • Opening hours: TBC

Known for its pocket-friendly prices, Asda’s upcoming Christmas food range is sure to get you ready for festive feasting. The entire menu will launch early next month in October, but we can reveal some of the exciting foodie favourites that you can expect.

For the main event, of course, it’s got a British free range corn-fed turkey crown with pork, sage, and caramelised onion stuffing on offer, along with a vegan turkey crown for those that are plant-based. Should you not be a fan of turkey, Asda is also serving up a lamb shoulder with festive fruit stuffing, and other delicacies.

The sides are similarly mouthwatering, we’re talking brie topped truffle mash, maple cured pigs in blankets, and pork and apple hog roast stuffing. As for dessert, you can trust that your guests will be indulged. The supermarket has gone big on its sweet offering with showstoppers, such as a millionaire edible chocolate bowl, which is filled with digestive biscuits, toffee mousse, sticky toffee sauce, and a chocolate ganache to luxury mince pies. If you prefer something savoury, its cheese selection will certainly appeal to you.

Visit Asda.co.uk now

Iceland Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zazym_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

With plenty of Christmas foodie delights on offer, Iceland has gone big once again for 2022. As you’d expect from the frozen food supermarket, it has ample party favourites , including mozzarella sticks (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ), tempura king prawns (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ) and duck spring rolls (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ).

But you’ll also be able to get your entire three-course Christmas dinner from Iceland, for the main event, you can expect everything from a turkey crown (£21, Iceland.co.uk ) to a leg of lamb (£22, Iceland.co.uk ). Serve these showstoppers alongside all the veggies and trimmings, including carrots (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ), roasted vegetables (£2.50, Iceland.co.uk ), cauliflower cheese (£2.50, Iceland.co.uk ) pigs in blankets (£2.20, Iceland.co.uk ) and Yorkshire puddings (£1, Iceland.co.uk ).

If you want to satiate your sweet tooth, we’ve got some good news. There’s everything from traditional Christmas pudding (£4, Iceland.co.uk ) and mince pies (£1.20, Iceland.co.uk ) to Jaffa Cake dessert (£2.25, Iceland.co.uk ) and millionaire’s cheesecake (£2, Iceland.co.uk ).

Visit Iceland.co.uk now

M&S Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVWAs_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slots open: Now
  • Last date to order: 15 December
  • Opening hours: TBC

This isn’t just any Christmas food and drinks range, this is the M&S food and drink range – and we’re excited about it. Known for going all out during the festive period, its menu this year won’t disappoint, and it’s already launched its food to order service for 2022.

If you’re hosting a Christmas dinner party, you’ll want to treat your guests to rockefeller oysters (£15, Marksandspencer.com ), lobster mac and cheese crostinis (£25, Marksandspencer.com ) or a hot cheese grazing platter (£35, Marksandspencer.com ).

For mains, you can choose everything from a stuffed turkey crown (from £39.60, Marksandspencer.com ) to dressed lobster halves (£64, Marksandspencer.com ). While vegetarians and veganscan choose between a vegan butternut, almond and pecan nut roast (£10, Marksandspencer.com ), as well as the stuffed vegan turkey joint (£10, Marksandspencer.com ).

Dessert is also not to be missed, with highlights including crackling chocolate yule logs (£20, Marksandspencer.com ), Christmas pudding (£12, Marksandspencer.com ) and profiterole dessert (£20, Marksandspencer.com ).

Finally, we’ve got good news if you’re looking for a festive tipple or nightcap. The sell-out snow globe gins (£40, Marksandspencer.com ) are back. All of which will make for a very merry Christmas.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Morrisons Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzyOh_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slots open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had in the food department at Morrisons this year. The supermarket’s range of party food and nibbles is extensive and ideal for all your Christmas hosting needs. We’re eyeing up the sloe gin baking brie (£6, available from 17 November), cornish crab (£8, available from 19 December) and the tiger prawns wrapped in bacon (£4.50, available from 19 December) for our next party.

Much like the other supermarkets, it’s also got a huge range of turkeys to choose from. Whether you prefer a stuffed turkey crown with bacon (£28, available from 19 December), a turkey breast joint with stuffing balls and pigs in blankets (£20, available from 19 December), or a whole turkey (from £7.99, available from 19 December), there’s something for everyone.

If you prefer fish, the seafood offering is well worth a look and includes a delicious sounding orange and cranberry lightly smoked salmon side (£13, available from 19 December). As for those who adopt a plant-based diet, you’ll be pleased by Morrisons’s offering, which includes a range of new produce, such as a Plant Revolution gammon joint with a maple and orange glaze (£6, available from 19 December), as well as no pigs in blankets (£3, available from 19 December).

If your sights are set on dessert, the sweet treats are not to be missed – new for this year, the supermarket is delivering a panettone Christmas pudding with a black cherry sauce (£10, available from 19 December), as well as a returning favourite: chocolate orange cheesecake (£7, available from 21 December), and a passionfruit panna cotta star (£7,available from 21 December).

Visit Morrisons.co.uk now

Waitrose Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8SCq_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Once again Waitrose & Partners has partnered with chef Heston Blumenthal, who consistently serves up experimental takes on Christmas classics, from festive Peking duck (£40, Waitrose.com ) to three bird pigs in blankets (£10, Waitrose.com ).

New for this year is an interesting take on an Italian classic: parmigiano reggiano and cracked black pepper panettone (£8.50, coming soon), which the supermarket suggests serving toasted with charcuterie, pâté or cheese.

Of course, you’ll also have the traditional favourites on offer, including turkey (from £16, Waitrose.com ), vegan roast (£9, Waitrose.com ) and a range of roasting joints (from £14.30, Waitrose.com ). Where the trimmings are concerned, Waitrose’s selection is second to none, think stuffing, pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese and more.

Visit Waitrose.co.uk now

Tesco Christmas food 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDTLc_0iGr0Yrj00
  • Delivery and collection slot open: TBC
  • Last date to order: TBC
  • Opening hours: TBC

Tesco’s feasting options will not disappoint, and the supermarket has most definitely taken the pain out of hosting. Its festive party favourites include scallops (available from 19 December), lobster mac and cheese pots (coming soon), and mini baking brie (coming soon).

Where mains are concerned, aside from turkey, whether you’re partial to chateaubriand (from £45, Tesco.com ), beef wellington (from £38, Tesco.com ), gammon (£5.50, Tesco.com ), surf and turf (coming soon) or rack of lamb (from £32, available from 19 December), you’re spoilt for choice.

Vegans , there’s plenty for you too, including a new one this year, Wicked Kitchen wellington (£5, available from 12 December) and a Wicked Kitchen maple and bourbon no-gammon joint (£5, available from 12 December).

Desserts are here to take centre stage too, with a number of new creations for 2022, such as a berry and white chocolate cheesecake (available from 17 October), an espresso martini dessert (£9, available from 9 December) and even a salted caramel and chocolate millionaire choux wreath (£6.50, available from 17 October).

If it’s a festive beverage you’re after, enjoy The Melodist sloe gin (£18, Tesco.com ) – an ideal winter’s evening tipple.

Visit Tesco.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For discount codes on your next dinner, try the links below:

M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back to ramp up the festive spirit – here’s everything you need to know

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi’s affordable wooden toys will make great Christmas gifts

While we’re just days into October, there’s no better time to get organised and start your Christmas shopping – especially if you have kids to buy for. Thankfully, budget supermarket Aldi has launched a new selection of wooden toys to help keep costs down, while ensuring your presents are no less impressive come 25 December. Starting from £29.99, the range has introduced four new online exclusive products to shop: a rainbow climbing set, a toy laundrette, a theatre and shop front and even a mini Aldi supermarket. These were released alongside its existing wooden toy range – which includes a...
SHOPPING
The Independent

M&S’s Christmas snow globe gins are back for 2021 – and now come in magnum size

With less than two months until Christmas, the countdown is ramping up. From beauty advent calendars to top-selling toy lists, many of our favourite brands are already getting us excited about the festive season.The latest to unveil its festive treats is M&S, with the announcement that its hugely popular snow globe liqueurs are back. A smash hit last year, the sparkly tipples have been flying off the aisles once again and from 2 November, you’ll be able to pick up a brand new flavour. This year’s Christmas range sees the return of the clementine light-up snow liqueur as well as...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueurs are back to ramp up the festive spirit

This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin – and it’s back for 2022. While you may wish to turn a blind eye to all things Christmas until a little closer to the time, we’re all about ramping up the excitement well ahead of the big day. While advent calendars and hampers are a sure-fire way to get you into the festive spirit, M&S has just unveiled its food and drink offering for 2022, to get you ready for the Christmas countdown.One thing we can’t ignore is the fact the retailer has brought back its sell-out wintery tipple....
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Blumenthal
The Independent

Aldi’s faux fur throw is back in stock – and it’s £130 cheaper than The White Company’s version

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many of us are investing in innovative ways to keep warm this winter without turning the heating on.From hot water bottles to wearable blankets, there are plenty of cost-effective solutions that require little-to-no energy consumption. While electric blankets are one way to keep costs down, you just can’t beat a no-frills attached cosy faux fur throw.Keeping you toasty without increasing your household bills, everyone’s favourite budget supermarket Aldi has just brought back its sell-out throw in time for winter.An affordable alternative to The White Company’s cult favourite £170 mink faux fur blanket, Aldi’s...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Pumpkin Spice Martini? Autumn cocktails can get creative

Apple pie! Pumpkin spice! Buttered rum! This is how we embrace autumn at our home bar.Despite the drop in temperatures, cocktails flavored for fall don’t need to taste deep, brooding or heavy. There are plenty of ways to harness the ingredients we associate with the season to craft cocktails that remain light and bright, yet also richly satisfying.It’s also an excellent opportunity to explore liquors you might not normally be drawn to. One of the fascinating aspects of cocktails is the unexpected ways that liquors can be transformed depending on how and with what they are mixed.These transformations give us...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cake#M S#Christmas Dinner#Good Food#Food Drink#Waitrose#Aldi#Fortnum Mason#Virgin Wines
buckinghamshirelive.com

Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Spiced beef, salty cheese fill Turkey’s top street food

Outside the Topkapi Palace in Istanbul, a woman in a headscarf slaps a ball of dough between her formidable hands and stretches it over the dome of a large saç griddle.She sprinkles half of the paper-thin dough with chewy white cheese, a tangle of bitter greens and a crumble of spiced beef. By the time she folds it shut with a long wooden dowel, the flatbread is already bubbly and browned.This is gozleme, one of Turkey’s most common street foods. The scene is repeated all over Istanbul, and it’s easy enough to replicate at home with a few substitutions.For this...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Iceland supermarket 'walking away' from planned Londonderry store

Supermarket chain Iceland has scrapped plans to open a new Londonderry store over planning process delays. The retailer said it had hoped to open a third store in the Crescent Link area of the city. Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, told BBC Radio Four's Any Questions they were now...
RETAIL
Time Out Global

Haigh’s Chocolates just dropped a bougie, limited-edition advent calendar

Christmas just got a whole lot sweeter with the release of a luxurious advent calendar by Haigh’s Chocolates. Back by popular demand after selling out last year, it will feature a curated selection of handmade and small-batch artisan chocolates. Many of these indulgent treats – like the never-before-seen dark orange fondant-filled frogs, milk chocolate lemon meringue pie and 70 per cent chocolate gin liqueur – are exclusive to the advent calendar, with plenty more delicious surprises to discover upon opening.
SHOPPING
domino

My New Drying Rack Disappears When I’m Not Doing Dishes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. No matter how you play it, a dish rack will never be a beautiful object. And I would know, because as a stylist, it’s always the first item I hide when photographing a kitchen. Even the more modern ones out there, like Yamazaki’s Tosca model, still look clunky and take up precious counter space. But I have recently seen the light, and it is Food52’s Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack. I spotted it at a friend’s apartment and immediately noted that it’s good-looking and space saving. The unobtrusive rack lays flat over your sink, and when you’re done with your dishes, you can roll it up and stash it in a drawer.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Save Big With Bed Bath & Beyond's Fall Flash Sale

If you're like me, you love fall. The leaves, the crisp air and the cozy indoor time just makes it the best season of the year. It also includes the best holiday of the year, Halloween. Decorating for fall and spooky season is a big deal in my household, and right now you can score great deals on all kinds of fun fall decor and cooking items with Bed Bath and Beyond's Fall Flash Sale. Save up to 50% off select items from now until Sept. 30.
SHOPPING
smithmountainlake.com

Teenie Beanies: McDonald's 1997 toy craze

When McDonald's started offering its Teenie Beanies promotion in 1997, it soon became a national sensation. CNN's Ceci Rodgers reported on the chaos surrounding the toys when McDonald's couldn't meet customer demand. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist. McDonald's is bringing...
LIFESTYLE
techaiapp.com

Short stay: Hotel Indigo Chester, Chester, UK – A Luxury Travel Blog

Opened in 2019, the new build Hotel Indigo Chester, celebrates the city’s long history. Artwork displayed on the walls, connects a contemporary hotel to Chester’s long history dating back nearly two millennia to the Roman occupation. The hotel also focuses on the city’s heritage as a racing venue too.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy