ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

By Sara Rathner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHdA5_0iGr0Kkn00

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll .

That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. Facing your debt isn’t exactly a fun way to spend an hour. Still, there are actions you can take that will make getting out of debt feel more attainable. And there are ways to lower interest payments, which will save you money as you work toward paying down your balance.

“We see debt as, ‘Oh my god, I screwed up.’ That is baloney in all caps,” says Kate Mielitz, an Olympia , Washington-based accredited financial counselor with a doctorate in personal financial planning. “Americans struggle to pay back debt, struggle to save and struggle to do the things we know are the right thing. We just have to say, ‘OK, that was yesterday. What can I do to take one step today?’”

1. FORGIVE YOURSELF FIRST, THEN MAKE A PLAN

The first and most difficult step is understanding how you got here. When Valerie Rivera, a certified financial planner and founder of FirstGen Wealth in Chicago, works with clients, she helps them go through credit card statements to categorize purchases and look for spending patterns. That makes it easier to create a new spending plan that leaves room for debt repayment.

Here’s why this part is essential: It takes you out of autopilot. You may have been making minimum payments on your debts because that’s what you felt you could handle. And while that approach does allow you to avoid late fees and knocks to your credit scores, it’ll keep you trapped in debt for a much longer time. If you can shift your spending even slightly, you may be able to afford bigger payments.

If you have $10,000 in credit card debt at a 17% interest rate and you pay $150 per month toward your balance, it’ll take 17 years (and cost $20,820 in interest) until you’re debt-free. That’s assuming you don’t add to your debt balance during that time. But if you were able to double your monthly payment to $300, you’d spend $3,629 in interest and get out of debt in about four years.

“If you have debt, you’re normal. It is possible to get out of it and to face it,” Rivera says. “The number-one thing is to face it and give yourself grace in the process.”

2. MAKE SOME BIGGER MONEY MOVES

Freeing up more money to put toward debt is a start, but you may have to make additional changes to make more of a dent.

Rivera sometimes recommends temporarily limiting contributions to retirement accounts if your credit card interest rate exceeds the return you’d get on investments. She also looks at whether her clients can make more dramatic lifestyle changes, like taking on a side hustle for more income, or getting a roommate to cut down on living expenses.

It can be helpful to work with a financial professional when making big changes. If the cost is a limitation, the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education is offering free virtual one-on-one sessions with accredited financial counselors for a limited time.

3. LOWER YOUR INTEREST RATE

Combine the actions above with lowering your interest rate so you can save even more. Here are some strategies to consider.

— ASK FOR A LOWER RATE: Call your credit card company and see if you’d be eligible for a lower interest rate. They might say no, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.

— LOOK INTO BALANCE TRANSFER CREDIT CARDS: These offers generally charge a one-time fee and require good credit (FICO scores of at least 690). But they let you move debt onto a card charging 0% interest for up to nearly two years, depending on the card. You’ll save on interest, but don’t let your debt sit there without a plan. Aim to pay off your debt before the interest kicks in again, and use debit cards or cash to make purchases so you don’t add to your debt.

— EXPLORE LOAN CONSOLIDATION: A personal loan allows you to consolidate your high-interest debts into one lower-interest monthly payment for a set period of time, if you qualify.

TAP INTO HOME EQUITY: A home equity loan or line of credit can provide lower-interest financing that you can use to pay off your credit card debt. But you risk losing your home if you can’t pay your debt going forward, so be cautious.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sara Rathner is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: srathner@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SaraKRathner.

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: Personal finance defined: The guide to maximizing your money

https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-personal-finance-defined-the-guide-to-maximizing-your-money

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet from June 14-16, 2022, among 2,039 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education: Pro bono counseling

https://findanafc.org/home/pro-bono/

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Debt Consolidation#Financial Planner#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#Nerdwallet#Firstgen Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 14 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in two weeks. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy