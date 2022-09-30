ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

By Dave Collins
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GxxO_0iGr0IzL00

Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut 's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation. They are seeking to overturn the state prohibition on what they call “modern sporting arms” such as AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school in 2012.

“We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it," Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a statement.

“The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ... has opened the door to this challenge, and we believe Connecticut will be hard pressed to prove its statutes are constitutional,” she said.

State officials vowed to defend the 2013 gun laws.

“Connecticut’s gun laws save lives, and we are not going back,” state Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. “We will not allow weapons of war back into our schools, our houses of worship, our grocery stores, and our communities. I will vigorously defend our laws against any and every one of these baseless challenges.”

In June, the Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights in a 6-3 ruling by the conservative majority that overturned a New York law restricting carrying guns in public and affected a half-dozen other states with similar laws. After the ruling, New York and other states have moved to pass new gun restrictions that comply with the decision.

Gun rights groups had attempted to overturn Connecticut's ban on assault weapons before. But in 2016, the high court, with fewer conservative justices, rejected challenges to assault weapons bans in Connecticut in New York passed in response to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The plaintiffs in the new challenge include a female victim of domestic violence and two former state correctional officers who want to possess “modern sporting rifles for defensive purposes,” the lawsuit says. Their lawyers include two Republican state representatives, Craig Fishbein of Wallingford and Doug Dubitsky of Chaplin.

They say Connecticut's gun laws violate Second Amendment gun rights as well as 14th Amendment due process rights.

The lawsuit was filed against Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, public safety Commissioner James Rovella and several state prosecutors.

The 2013 state law added more than 100 firearms, including the rifle used in the school shooting, to the state’s assault weapons ban and prohibited large-capacity ammunition magazines.

The Newtown shooter, Adam Lanza , fired more than 150 shots within five minutes, using a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle and 30-round magazines. The rifle was legally owned by his mother, whom he killed at their Newtown home before going to the school.

The law also created what officials called the nation’s first dangerous weapon offender registry as well as eligibility rules for buying ammunition.

Comments / 17

Roger Fulcher
2d ago

This is why the second amendment is so important. It is the right of every citizen to protect themselves from a tyrannical government by any means necessary

Reply(2)
10
Griff
2d ago

When I went to high school, every truck in the parking lot had a gun rack and gun behind the driver. It’s not the guns that are the problem, it’s the people. 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
10
Related
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
WTNH

Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chaplin, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
William Tong
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reality Check: Allegations against Michels Corp. subject of new ad

MADISON, Wis. — After allegations of sexual assault and harassment at the construction company owned by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels were widely reported, Tony Evers’ campaign quickly released an ad attacking Michels for those allegations. While the reporting includes allegations from lawsuits that span back to the 1990s, the ad focuses on two suits from 2012. In those suits, two...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Gun Rights#Gun Laws#U S Supreme Court#The Newtown School#The Supreme Court
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Gizmodo

New York to Ban New Gas-Powered Vehicles, Following California's Lead

New York is following in California’s tire treads, making drastic moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Empire State will entirely ban the purchase of new petroleum-powered cars by 2035. “With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy