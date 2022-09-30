Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Neal
4d ago
It's really sad that some people can't let other people be who they are. You can parade around and act/be straight but it's not acceptable to parade around and be gay. And speaking of parades, gay parades are way better because there's more confetti. 😉😂
Reply(2)
16
Jesse Grant
4d ago
you know when she chose to be hateful you have someone important to you and you made the right choice
Reply(1)
13
TGE63
2d ago
Your sister is embarrassed by you. Your attendance would be awkward for you and sis. Best decision to not go. Write sis off since she can’t love you the way you are. Sad.
Reply
6
