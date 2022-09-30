Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding

Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.

Frankel, who rose to notoriety for her appearances on the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of New York, opened up about her feelings towards the couple's public displays of affection on her JustB podcast in an episode titled "Battle Royal."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom and Bethenny Frankel is seen on September 1, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

The reality TV star compared Meghan and Prince Harry's hand-holding to the body language of the other royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"You cannot compare affection in someone who's been together for two to three years and someone has been together for, you know, almost two decades and how long have you been keeping married? You just can't? It's ridiculous," Frankel said. "Why weren't the queen and Prince Philip canoodling at their last public event together? Why because they've been together since f***** fire."

Frankel continued: "Kate and William have been together a minute. So, the body language of them together or apart is not something to be read into. It's just a different length of a marriage."

She went on to urge people comparing the two couple's body languages to "grow up," adding: "Grow up. Keep your hands to your f***** selves at a royal funeral. Grow up."

"I don't think people like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people," Frankel told her listeners. "I think she's sanctimonious and I think there's this subtext of elevation. She's up there, we're down here."

The star continued to suggest that Meghan presents the air of a person who believes that they have "institutional knowledge on life and has experienced more than any of us."

"She's very self-important and she's very much like a Housewife," she said referring to the reality TV franchise. "In that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant."

She also said that Meghan had a relatability problem in the way she presents her message, something the star described as "that poised, orchestrated elegance, in that mimicking of Diana, in that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-style intentional, very natural, very slow speech."

Newsweek has contacted Meghan Markle's representative for comment.