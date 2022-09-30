ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky signs application for fast-track membership of Nato

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has signed an accelerated application to join Nato in light of Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia is annexing four areas of Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said that his nation was already de facto part of the military alliance, in a video address conducted outdoors.

"We have already proven our compatibility with Alliance standards. We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to Nato," Mr Zelensky said.

