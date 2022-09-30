ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War

By John Harrington and Christina Nava
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRUKC_0iGqznf500 Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century.

To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons . The scope of images ranges from horrifying to those chronicling the everyday life during the war.

Until photography captured what happened on the battlefield, the public’s knowledge of war was limited to written newspaper accounts and drawings. Actual images of the results of conflict changed the public’s perception of war forever. The photos of Civil War casualties were the shocking result of what some historians called the first modern war, because the Industrial Revolution had produced the machinery of death on an unprecedented scale.

Photographers Matthew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and George Barnard - among those whose work is represented here -  formed a team to record images of the war. Besides shooting portraits of Union soldiers, President Abraham Lincoln on horseback, and officers weighing strategy in tents, they also photographed the war in all its hellish fury. (In the tradition of these photographic pioneers, here are 35 horrifying images of World War II .)

Click here to see 25 horrifying images of the Civil War

Their photos of dead soldiers on the battlefield in the aftermath of the Battle of Antietam in 1862 were shown at an exhibition in New York just a month after the battle, and shocked the public. One of the photos was chosen by Time magazine as one of the most influential images of all time. (Antietam was one of the most pivotal battles that made America what it is today .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GblX9_0iGqznf500

Union troops drilling

Troops of the 96th Regiment, Pennsylvania Infantry, drill at Camp Northumberland near Washington, D.C. Tasked with defending the nation's capital until March 1862, they would later participate in the major battles of Antietam and Gettysburg, among other engagements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkcVI_0iGqznf500

Field hospital

Wounded Union soldiers awaiting treatment at a Union field hospital at Savage Station, Virginia. The soldiers fought at the Battle of Savage Station in 1862 as part of the Seven Days Battles during the Peninsula Campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Dpk_0iGqznf500

The Confederate flag over Fort Sumter

The First National Flag of the Confederacy - as opposed to the familiar X-crossed banner commonly called the Confederate flag - flies over this Union stronghold in Charleston Harbor after it surrendered to the Rebels following bombardment by the South Carolina Militia, in what are considered the first shots of the Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFaWA_0iGqznf500

A Rebel bunker

Union troops occupying Confederate bunker defenses outside Atlanta, a vital transportation and manufacturing hub for the Rebels, circa 1863.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xMc1_0iGqznf500

Union dugouts

The Union Army in fortified positions on a hillside during the siege of Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1863.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiBrl_0iGqznf500

Standing guard

Confederate soldiers standing guard at Fort Walker on Hilton Head, South Carolina - a fort hastily built by slave labor in 1861 to guard the entrance to Port Royal Sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BOjO_0iGqznf500

Working on a stockade

Black laborers digging a trench in front of a new stockade in Alexandria, Virginia, circa 1864 - possibly formerly enslaved men who'd fled there after the city was occupied by Union troops and found paid work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4KxV_0iGqznf500

Rebel fortifications

Defensive fortifications, including earthworks, established by the Confederacy in front of Atlanta in 1864, before General Sherman led his troops into the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v6Km_0iGqznf500

Dead horses at Gettysburg

Dead horses of Capt. John Bigelow's 9th Massachusetts Battery lay where they died in the Battle of Gettysburg, in Pennsylvania on July 2, 1864.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nswjr_0iGqznf500

Damaged lighthouse

The ruins of a lighthouse in the aftermath of the Battle of Mobile Bay, Alabama, fought on August 5, 1864, and considered a major victory for the Union, since Mobile was the largest Southern port they captured after New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTWF2_0iGqznf500

Richmond in ruins

Burnt-out and demolished buildings in Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy, in 1865.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1babfB_0iGqznf500

A view of Richmond

Unused cannons and cannonballs litter the ground on the banks of the James River in Richmond, Virginia, with the city showing signs of destruction in the background. (The intact neoclassical building in the background is the state capitol, designed by Thomas Jefferson and French architect Charles-Louis Clérisseau; it still stands.)

Hanging a Confederate war criminal

Heinrich (Henry) Wirz, who commanded the infamous Confederate prison camp in Andersonville, Georgia - in which nearly 13,000 Union soldiers died under horrific conditions - being hanged in Washington, D.C., on Nov, 10, 1865, for conspiracy and murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDvFZ_0iGqznf500

The Potomac Creek Bridge

The Potomac Creek Bridge in Stafford County, Virginia, built in nine days in May 1862 by Union troops under the supervision of engineer Herman Haupt - a photograph taken by legendary photographer Mathew Brady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHZEG_0iGqznf500

Washington Arsenal

Washington Arsenal - now Fort Lesley J. McNair - on Greenleaf Point, near the junction of the Anacostia River and the Washington Channel in the nation's capital, circa 1861.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0UdT_0iGqznf500

Slave cells

Two Union soldiers stand beside slave pen cells in Alexandria, Virginia - a major slave trafficking center before the Civil War and the first Southern city taken by Union troops, circa 1861.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfXMp_0iGqznf500

Battle of Fredericksburg

A Union Army battery makes final preparations on the day before the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862, which proved to be one of the most disastrous defeats for the Union during the Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKcIT_0iGqznf500

A barracks turned prisoner of war camp

The onetime Camp Rathbun in Elmira, New York, which fell into disuse as a training center as the war progressed, and became a prison camp for captured Confederates in the summer of 1864.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw28k_0iGqznf500

Gettysburg casualties

A photo of slain Union soldiers following the Battle of Gettysburg in early April 1863, photographed by Timothy H. O'Sullivan and Alexander Gardner and titled "A Harvest of Death" - one of the most famous images taken during the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7USF_0iGqznf500

Civil War ambulance

An ambulance crew of American Zouaves - inspired by the French/North African fighting force of the same name - between 1862 and 1865.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AY3Z7_0iGqznf500

A dead Confederate soldier

A dead Confederate soldier lies in a trench at Fort Mahone during the nine-month-long siege of Petersburg, Virginia, in the waning days of the Civil War - a siege that ended with a Union victory in March 1865 and enabled the fall of nearby Richmond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKzC7_0iGqznf500

Bodies awaiting burial

Bodies await burial in front of the Dunker Church at Antietam, Maryland, after the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862 - the single bloodiest day in American history, with more than 22,000 casualties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkXyB_0iGqznf500

A broken cartwheel

A broken cartwheel with an abandoned cannon nearby on a battlefield, circa 1863.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHVdL_0iGqznf500

The toll at Gettysburg

Dead soldiers piled up in a trench following fighting during the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE3ir_0iGqznf500

'Rocks Could Not Save Him'

A staged photograph of a Confederate sharpshooter lying behind a pile of rocks at Devil's Den, after the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863.

Homer
4d ago

When are Reparations going to be paid to the descendants of Abe Lincoln’s Republican Union soldiers who died fighting to free the slaves of the Democrat southern states?

