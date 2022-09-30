Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Hawks take flight in WYL
The Mission Oak Hawks soared in their first league game against the Tulare Western Mustangs. Junior Jacob Ramirez found his wings and scored three touchdowns. Although junior Kenny Jackson had the most rushing yards, Ramirez had several big runs throughout the game to put the Hawks in the best position to score.
FOOTBALL: Pioneers tumble against Panthers in 27-6 loss
PORTERVILLE –The Porterville Panthers welcomed the Mt. Whitney Pioneers to the East Yosemite League by beating them 27-6. The Panthers dominated time of possession, forcing the Mt. Whitney defense to play a significant amount of the game. The Porterville defense was nearly impossible for the Pioneers to navigate around, leaving them with only one touchdown in the third quarter.
Local college marks 45th year of service
VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Visalia Unified School Board candidate forum offers differing ideals
VISALIA – The last two and a half years have been a tumultuous one stretching the very fabric of American life. COVID-19 health restrictions disrupted society making us question how we care for the elderly, the effectiveness of in-person versus remote work, and, perhaps more importantly, how we educate our children.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Garden Tips for October
We’ve had a taste of autumn already in September this year, but October is really when sweater season starts. We can still have many warm, or even hot, days, but these are balanced by the shorter days and cooler nights. If you are paying attention, you will notice more irrigation water runoff and puddling. You may notice some new foliage growth, or flowers on plants that have been snoozing for a few months. We are still in a drought, but the change of season allows us to breathe a little easier perhaps: another summer got through–and this summer was particularly hard on our garden plants. Even established low-water-use gardens might look a bit worn out or may have needed more water than you were able to give them.
Cafe job teaches students how to grind
VISALIA – Students with special needs are learning community-based skills by becoming baristas and bakers in a new cafe that serves staff at the Tulare County Office of Education. Students from two of the 14 community based instruction classrooms (CBIC) in Tulare County practiced preparing baked goods and coffee...
Lindsay dives into water fund woes
On Sept. 27, Lindsay’s finance director Juana Espinoza informed council members of the city’s revenue and expenditures growth over the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ended on July 1. Lindsay received significantly more in the general fund, the primary operating fund of the city, than years prior. However, the city’s water fund continues to lack revenue, with the expenditures overwhelming the revenue. Despite living in a year full of unexpected financial burdens, such as inflation and drought related expenditures, Espinoza said the city’s finances have been predicted and accounted for.
Orosi woman killed in hit and run
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.
12-year-old boy shot outside his Exeter home
EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
2 arrested for stealing truck from Porterville high school, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing an agriculture truck from Monache High School in Porterville, police say. On Tuesday, officers were called to the school for a report of a stolen agriculture truck. When they arrived at the scene, officers contacted school employees who told them that the vehicle was […]
IDENTIFIED: Teens killed in Orange Cove crash with garbage truck
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on […]
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Kings County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is looking for the semi-truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kings County.
Suspect identified in murder-suicide near a dairy in Goshen
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter of an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
Local children’s museum offers Halloween treats without the tricks
ImagineU Children’s Museum announced their annual, family-friendly Village Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is outdoors, free to the community and will be located at the museum on 210 N. Tipton Street in Visalia. “We’ve been doing it for multiple years, it’s...
Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides
At Lindsay’s Sept. 27 city council meeting, director of public safety Rick Carillo announced Lindsay police officers will now wear body cameras. Forty body cameras were donated to Lindsay’s public safety department from Arroyo Grande PD. The cameras will allow command staff to look over police activity and serve as evidence in case of a crisis or homicide.
