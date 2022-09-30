We’ve had a taste of autumn already in September this year, but October is really when sweater season starts. We can still have many warm, or even hot, days, but these are balanced by the shorter days and cooler nights. If you are paying attention, you will notice more irrigation water runoff and puddling. You may notice some new foliage growth, or flowers on plants that have been snoozing for a few months. We are still in a drought, but the change of season allows us to breathe a little easier perhaps: another summer got through–and this summer was particularly hard on our garden plants. Even established low-water-use gardens might look a bit worn out or may have needed more water than you were able to give them.

