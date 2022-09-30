ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay

Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’

Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Five school attendance myths debunked

Everybody knows it’s important to go to school. But not everyone understands just how critical it is and how harmful even a few absences can be. There are at least five myths about school attendance that harm many students’ academic performance and ultimately their future. This is Attendance...
ARLINGTON, TX
pwshblueprints.com

New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services

Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Health
Coppell, TX
Health
Local
Texas Education
Coppell, TX
Education
ntdaily.com

Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life

Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind

Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation

The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Advocates Attempt to Rebrand Gun Violence as ‘Public Health’ Issue

This week, local health care professionals gathered at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference to “bridge the gap between health policy and political reality.”. Among the many discussions held at this summit, one panel discussed gun violence and public health. The conversation was led by...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dallas Isd#Coppell Isd School Board#Esser
garlandtx.gov

Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager

Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Study: Poor Mental Health Caused Weight Gain During Pandemic

A recent study out of Dallas found a correlation between obesity and declining mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, led by Jaime Almandoz, M.D., weight management and metabolism specialist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, found nearly one-third of people with obesity gained more than 5% of their body weight in the first year of the pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy