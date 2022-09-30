Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay
Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
aisd.net
Five school attendance myths debunked
Everybody knows it’s important to go to school. But not everyone understands just how critical it is and how harmful even a few absences can be. There are at least five myths about school attendance that harm many students’ academic performance and ultimately their future. This is Attendance...
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
ntdaily.com
Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life
Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind
Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
dallasexpress.com
TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation
The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
dallasexpress.com
Advocates Attempt to Rebrand Gun Violence as ‘Public Health’ Issue
This week, local health care professionals gathered at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference to “bridge the gap between health policy and political reality.”. Among the many discussions held at this summit, one panel discussed gun violence and public health. The conversation was led by...
garlandtx.gov
Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager
Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
Fort Worth high school jazz ensemble earns national honors
Musicians in the Jazz Ensemble at Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, can really play, according to the Foundation for Music Education’s National Jazz Honors Project.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
dallasexpress.com
Study: Poor Mental Health Caused Weight Gain During Pandemic
A recent study out of Dallas found a correlation between obesity and declining mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, led by Jaime Almandoz, M.D., weight management and metabolism specialist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, found nearly one-third of people with obesity gained more than 5% of their body weight in the first year of the pandemic.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
dmagazine.com
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is ‘Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart’
With less than a week to reach a new agreement, Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a BCBSTX executive. After months of unsuccessful negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the current...
