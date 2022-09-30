ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papago Park All-Abilities Fishing Dock Ready for All FIshers

 3 days ago
​To increase fishing access for everyone at Papago Park, the Parks and Recreation Department is unveiled an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved covered fishing dock on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran's group, to help build the dock, that will ensure everyone, regardless of ability, is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors.

“Fishing is a great pastime that any person, of any ability, should have access to," Councilman Sal DiCiccio said. “I am proud to have worked with our City and other partners to expand accessibility in meaningful ways for our residents, and I encourage you to come check out the new dock!"

“This unique dock will help ensure people of all abilities can enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer," Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar said. “It is a small step toward our goal to provide all residents with access to recreation amenities."

To make accessibility even easier, the location for the fishing dock is on the largest pond adjacent to the main parking area which includes multiple ADA parking spaces.

The fishing dock is located at 625 N. Galvin Parkway next to the main entrance of Phoenix Zoo.

