Lincoln, NE

How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
Civic Nebraska seeking nonpartisan observers for November election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s general election is in a little over a month. And to make sure those elections go well, Civic Nebraska is hoping to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers throughout the state. The group is currently seeking volunteers who would act in a passive...
UNL to offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to students and staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are teaming up to offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines. UNL students, faculty and staff are eligible for the free shots on Monday. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the...
Nebraska group receives $25 million grant to develop robotics in agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A project in Nebraska to develop automation and robotics in agriculture has received a $25 million grant from the federal government. The Heartland Robotics Cluster, a coalition of local entities led by the Invest Nebraska Corporation, was one of 21 recipients of the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
StarTran to announce new hiring efforts Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city of Lincoln is expected to announce a new initiative to hire more StarTran workers Wednesday morning. This comes as officials announced just this week that the bus system would no longer be free for the first time in two and a half years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska Tourism unveils Holiday Passport to promote Christmas attractions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Tourism is announcing its first-ever Holiday Passport with 20 attractions celebrating the holiday season. This new holiday theme will send Nebraskans to various winter wonderlands, like Nebraska’s Christmas City in Minden and Seward’s Magical Lights. Participants can start their winter tour on...
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Electric scooters are back in Lincoln for good

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Electric scooters are on the road again in Lincoln. The city’s permanent scooter program launched Tuesday after a 16-month pilot program. Lime deployed a fleet of its new scooters, featuring bigger wheels for a smoother ride, in Lincoln. CEO Wayne Ting, who is from...
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
Rain chances set up for Tuesday afternoon

As you start to plan your day on Tuesday, high temperatures throughout southeastern Nebraska will depend on the timing of a cold front bringing precipitation with it. As cloud cover increases and the rain comes, solar heating will slow and the atmosphere will cool so highs will struggle to make it to the 70s the farther west you go. Closer to Lincoln where skies will be partly cloudy to start before more clouds roll in, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for extreme southeastern cities.
NEBRASKA STATE

