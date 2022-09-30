Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Putting MCAS to the test
SCORES RELEASED LAST WEEK from the spring 2022 MCAS paint a pretty worrisome picture, showing that student achievement in the state still lags below levels seen on the 2019 test, the last one given before COVID hit, a clear sign of the ongoing impact of pandemic learning loss. What are...
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
wgbh.org
BPS may close more schools. Parents say it's past time for a detailed plan.
Boston Public School parents and local education activists are increasingly worried about what they fear will be inevitable school closings and consolidations as enrollment continues to decline. From 2015 to today, the number of students educated by the BPS has dropped by 15%, from 54,000 students to 46,000. Parents and...
Yes Vote on Massachusetts Question 1 Is ‘Forever,’ Warns Tax Group
Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) is warning voters to be weary of political slogans and campaign ads concerning Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 on the November 8 state ballot. "Question 1 would create a four percent tax on the portion of a person's annual income above $1 million and require –...
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
nbcboston.com
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
Temporary housing for migrants at Cape Cod base to end this week, state says
Temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod will end later this week for a group of Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis organized private flights to send them from Texas to Massachusetts. Thirty-five migrants are still housed at the base...
bloomberglaw.com
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot
On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Advocates say Baker trying to gut prison mental health law
THE MASSACHUSETTS prison system has long faced criticism for its inability to provide adequate mental health treatment to incarcerated people. A mental health bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law this summer aimed to improve the situation by giving inmates in crisis the opportunity to transfer to a mental health treatment facility. However, advocates for prisoners say Baker is now trying to “gut” that process through a new bill, and they are urging lawmakers to reject his proposal.
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID
Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
