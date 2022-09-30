ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Putting MCAS to the test

SCORES RELEASED LAST WEEK from the spring 2022 MCAS paint a pretty worrisome picture, showing that student achievement in the state still lags below levels seen on the 2019 test, the last one given before COVID hit, a clear sign of the ongoing impact of pandemic learning loss. What are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools

Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

BPS may close more schools. Parents say it's past time for a detailed plan.

Boston Public School parents and local education activists are increasingly worried about what they fear will be inevitable school closings and consolidations as enrollment continues to decline. From 2015 to today, the number of students educated by the BPS has dropped by 15%, from 54,000 students to 46,000. Parents and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Andover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
North Andover, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
WBEC AM

Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Education Program#Merrimack College#Further Education#K12
bloomberglaw.com

What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot

On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Advocates say Baker trying to gut prison mental health law

THE MASSACHUSETTS prison system has long faced criticism for its inability to provide adequate mental health treatment to incarcerated people. A mental health bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law this summer aimed to improve the situation by giving inmates in crisis the opportunity to transfer to a mental health treatment facility. However, advocates for prisoners say Baker is now trying to “gut” that process through a new bill, and they are urging lawmakers to reject his proposal.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WBUR

What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.

Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!

America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID

Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4

Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy