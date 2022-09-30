ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”

Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
Variety

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Six Tour Dates

Although the weekend’s announcements postponing Ringo Starr’s two recent tour dates stressed that the 82-year-old singer-drummer did not have COVID, the former Beatle has since tested positive. The next six dates of the legendary former Beatle’s tour with his All Starr Band will be canceled. Rather than dishonesty or inaccuracy, it seems likely that, as with countless other people in recent months, Starr showed symptoms of the disease before testing positive. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement reads. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is...
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayer once bumped into a fan at a music store, and ended up buying her the guitar of her dreams

The star-struck fan went to Rudy's Music Shop in New York back in 2013, and left having had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the guitar icon. It’s an unfortunate fact that many people will navigate their way through life without receiving the opportunity to meet their six-string heroes. For most people, merely attending gigs and concerts is the closest they’ll get to some of the biggest names in the guitar world.
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
CNN

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
getnews.info

Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.

This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Rolling Stone

Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
Rolling Stone

Hear the Beatles Work Out ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ on First ‘Revolver’ Take

When the Beatles started work on their masterpiece Revolver, in April 1966, they knew they were after the sound of the future. And they got there on the very first day of the sessions, with the wildly experimental buzz of “Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1).” The psychedelic outtake was released on Friday and it’s a taste of the new Super Deluxe Edition of Revolver, which arrives on October 28. The new edition tells the story of how the Beatles took their gigantic creative leap into the unknown. As producer Giles Martin says, “It’s the Beatles punching their way out...
Soaps In Depth

Check Out GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Cyrus Hobbi in a New Music Video!

To GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers, Cyrus Hobbi is easily recognized as Valentin’s bodyguard, Yuri. But to fans of the pop-punk band Bowling For Soup, Hobbi is known for his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of wannabe star Bradley Pitts in the music video from the group’s single “I Wanna Be Brad Pitt,” released earlier this year off of the album Pop Drunk Snot Bread. And now, Hobbi is featured again in the band’s newest video!
