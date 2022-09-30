Four Key Lighting Features That Enhance Nighttime Safety for Everyone

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
Robot poses strong competition for important human job in creating ‘battery of the future’
ROBOTS may overtake the human workforce when it comes to building batteries in the future. Researchers are constantly trying to develop the next efficient battery. With the right battery, the world can fully electrify trains, planes, and automobiles, and lower global gas consumption. However, innovations in the field of batteries...
Live Conscious Launches Their First Natural Coffee Alternative With Zero Crash
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Live Conscious, the all-natural and clinically proven wellness brand, launches their first ever mushroom-based coffee alternative. Beyond Brew is the deliciously balanced dose of wellness your body and brain craves to give natural, zero crash energy without any jitters. From super-powered blends of six organic mushrooms, prebiotics, and probiotics; Beyond Brew is designed to support sharp cognition, improve gut and immune health, and your overall wellness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005004/en/ Live Conscious Beyond Brew Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)
Advanced Technology to Modernize Training for the Future Force
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Cubic Corporation ’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division’s M252 81-mm instrumented mortar system, developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, recently completed demonstrations and test activities at Fort Hood that support Soldier Touch Point 3. The system will enable the Soldier to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data to meet and refine requirements, providing state-of-the art technology for emulated munition capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005124/en/ Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division’s M252 81-mm instrumented mortar system, developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, recently completed demonstrations and test activities at Fort Hood that support Soldier Touch Point 3. The system will enable the Soldier to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data to meet and refine requirements, providing state-of-the-art technology for emulated munition capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avocor Expands Product Focus With the Strategic Addition Into a New Category of Displays
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration display companies globally, announced today the launch of the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005575/en/ Avocor has launched the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
OMNIVISION Announces New 5-megapixel Image Sensor for Professional and High-End Consumer Security Cameras
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the new OS05B CMOS image sensor, which combines the best-in-class pixel technology and quantum efficiency (QE) in a 5-megapixel (MP) design for professional and high-end consumer security cameras, such as industrial and factory surveillance systems, webcams, and high-end baby monitors. The OS05B has a 1/2.78-inch optical format and its 2.0-micron BSI pixel is based on the PureCel®Plus technology. It also features OMNIVISION’s Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology for crisp, clear images in low-light conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005388/en/ OS05B (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency
Researchers have claimed a record 30.1% conversion efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon PV tandem cells. Achieved by combining a perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies, the result was presented during the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion in Milan, Italy last week. In four-terminal tandem devices, the...
Nature.com
Omnidirectional acoustic cloaking against airborne sound realized by a locally resonant sonic material
We report that a locally resonant sonic material realizes omnidirectional acoustic invisibility in air. To achieve acoustic cloaking in the low-frequency regime, we axisymmetrically placed elastic rods comprised of silicone rubber and lead around a cloaked object. The radii of the rods are designed to minimize their total scattering cross section for a given frequency. The optimization is performed using an algorithm incorporating multiple scattering theory and gradient-based nonlinear programming. We numerically confirmed that the designed cloaking device suppressed the scattering cross section by almost 92% for all incident directions at the target frequency.
marktechpost.com
A Latest Machine Intelligence Research Built A Stronger and Faster Baselines Based on a Set of Techniques for Boosting Model Efficiencies
Recognizing human actions in videos is an essential task for many applications. From helping coaches with player analysis in their sports teams to improving the security of video surveillance systems, the advancement in action recognition enabled many new applications in the domain. The critical problem in action recognition is to...
Biology Inspires a New Kind of Water-Based Circuit That Could Transform Computing
The future of neural network computing could be a little soggier than we were expecting. A team of physicists has successfully developed an ionic circuit – a processor based on the movements of charged atoms and molecules in an aqueous solution, rather than electrons in a solid semiconductor. Since...
News-Medical.net
Universal vaccine advancement through AI and recombinant technology
Thought LeadersDr. Amy Sheng, Dr. Lurong PanTechnical Account Manager, CEOSino Biological Inc., Ainnocence. In this interview, NewsMedical talks to Dr. Amy Sheng, a technical account manager at Sino Biological, and Dr. Lurong Pan, founder and CEO of next-generation biotech startup Ainnocence, about how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in combination with high throughput production and screening to enhance the development process for potential universal vaccines.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Arlington County (VA) Fire Department Debuts New Engine with Retro Logo
The Arlington County Fire Department is reviving a door logo last seen on county vehicles more than 50 years ago, ARLnow.com reported. The department is gradually upgrading its vehicles with new features, including a better ride quality on its engines, the report said. A fire official said the department’s apparatus committee opted for a 1968-70 throwback design over the existing “old English style door logo.”
MIT engineers built a crazy wireless underwater camera with no battery
Engineers with MIT have created a wireless, battery-free underwater camera that can operate autonomously for long periods of time. The device, which the engineers detailed in a study featured in the journal Nature Communications, is powered by sound. The engineers say the camera is 100,000 times more efficient than other undersea cameras.
technologynetworks.com
The Mechanisms That Unite Our Senses and Thoughts
Our ability to think, decide, remember recent events and more, comes from our brain’s neocortex. Now University of California, Irvine neuroscientists have discovered key aspects of the mechanisms behind these functions. Their findings could ultimately help improve treatments for certain neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injuries. Their study appears in Neuron.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Kingston (NY) Fire Department Receives Grant to Help Buy Emergency Vehicles
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Sep. 29—KINGSTON, N.Y. — A state grant totaling more than $56,000 to help the Kingston Fire Department purchase two emergency vehicles for land and water rescues was announced Thursday by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey. Hinchey made the announcement on the Kingston Point Rail Trail....
scitechdaily.com
1,000,000 Times Thinner Than a Single Strand of Hair – Scientists Develop Leak-Free Nano-Pipes
The world’s tiniest plumbing could potentially funnel drugs to individual human cells. Working on microscopic pipes just a millionth the width of a single strand of human hair, Johns Hopkins University researchers devised a method to protect these tiniest of pipelines against even the smallest of leaks. Leak-free pipe...
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
ScienceBlog.com
Researchers develop non-invasive blood sugar monitoring process
As a child, Maria Valero witnessed her diabetic father prick his finger several times a day to draw blood and check his glucose levels using an electronic monitor. She was concerned about the invasive and painful process but was also curious about the technology behind the device. “After watching my...
Comments / 0