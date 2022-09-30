Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Related
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Newark, NJ schools giving big payday for retired teachers to return
NEWARK — Dozens of educators short of a full staff, New Jersey's largest school district is offering $92,000 for retired teachers to return to work. There are 26 retired teachers in Newark classrooms as of Monday, Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez told NJ.com. They expect another 10 within the next few weeks.
Longest-serving pastor in Paterson, 91, honored with key to the city
The longest-serving pastor in Paterson, who is 91 years old, said her community is what keeps her going.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
newyorkschooltalk.org
Is the ‘Fame’ School Gonna Live Forever? Not Under This Principal!
(The author of this guest post wishes to remain anonymous.) The “Fame” school is not “gonna live forever”; that is, not if the current principal has anything to say about it. Since her arrival at LaGuardia High School in September 2019, Principal Yeou-Jey Vasconcelos has been...
insidernj.com
Former Assemblywoman Appointed By Commissioners to College Board
Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. The Brookdale community extended a warm welcome as she was officially sworn in at the September 28 Board meeting. “We...
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio
New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
boozyburbs.com
French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey
Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
Englewood's Allen George Reaping Success From Beyonce's "Break My Soul"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Longtime Englewood, New Jersey resident and highly regarded music producer, Allen George, is reaping great success from Beyonce's new single "Break My Soul," which became Billboard's #1 Hot 100 single. "Break My Soul" became a #1 single on multiple charts and formats, and she has George to credit. "Break My Soul." uses the production of "Show Me Love," produced by Allen George and his longtime production partner Fred McFarlane; the song was initially performed by singer Robin S. and released in 1990.
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
horrorsociety.com
T.R.A.P. – ‘The Real Asbury Park’ Debut Feature Film from Filmmaker Anthony Curry
Getting ready for the world premiere of his debut feature film entitled ‘TRAP’ which is an amalgamation of crime stories about the underground of Asbury Park, mostly centering around a gang of violent street kids. T.R.A.P. – ‘The Real Asbury Park’ was written when Anthony was still a...
Even diapers are costing more. Thanks to this group, some N.J. families get them for free. | Calavia-Robertson
I still remember how much money I used to spend on diapers for my kids and I cringe. It really wasn’t all that long ago but the truth is if I had a baby now, I’d be spending way more. Thanks to inflation, diapers — like so many...
Fantasia short tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
It’s Fantastia’s world. We’re just living in it since she won season three of American Idol. This year, Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will headline a few concerts on her short tour, which include pit stops at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Nov. 11.
Police: 1 dead in East Orange shooting near elementary, middle school
They say the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street just as kids were being dismissed for the day. A 16-year-old boy was shot four times by a suspect who took off.
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
Comments / 0