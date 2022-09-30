ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Assemblywoman Appointed By Commissioners to College Board

Brookdale Community College is pleased to announce Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. The Brookdale community extended a warm welcome as she was officially sworn in at the September 28 Board meeting. “We...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey

Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
HILLSDALE, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Englewood's Allen George Reaping Success From Beyonce's "Break My Soul"

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Longtime Englewood, New Jersey resident and highly regarded music producer, Allen George, is reaping great success from Beyonce's new single "Break My Soul," which became Billboard's #1 Hot 100 single. "Break My Soul" became a #1 single on multiple charts and formats, and she has George to credit. "Break My Soul." uses the production of "Show Me Love," produced by Allen George and his longtime production partner Fred McFarlane; the song was initially performed by singer Robin S. and released in 1990.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Fantasia short tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates

It’s Fantastia’s world. We’re just living in it since she won season three of American Idol. This year, Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will headline a few concerts on her short tour, which include pit stops at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Nov. 11.
NEWARK, NJ

