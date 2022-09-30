Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Celebrate Halloween at these events around the Piedmont Triad this October!
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC — Enjoy spooky season with these Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad!. Click the video player above to watch trendy costume ideas from Goodwill. Oct 15 Trunk-or-Treat: Warnersville Recreation Center will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event.
Mount Airy News
Repair plans for Main Oak now underway
The Main Oak Building is seen after the crew for D. H. Griffin had removed the remainder of the third floor roof and awning after a partial collapse on July 5. Residents of Mount Airy have noted their good fortune that the building did not collapse the day before during the July 4 parade. (Photo: Downtown Mount Airy, Inc.)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
WRAL
NC schools work to fill teacher vacancies
Central NC schools started the 2022-23 year nearly 1,000 teachers short. Central NC schools started the 2022-23 year nearly 1,000 teachers short.
kiss951.com
These Are The Best Public Elementary Schools In North Carolina
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the high schoolers representing North Carolina on a team-based quiz show
Meet the team that will represent North Carolina in the "Spectrum News Challenge." Accomplishments: Aamer is a member of the speech and debate team. He helps lead the student academic committee and plays on the lacrosse team. Fun fact: Aamer has a strong connection to his roots in Pakistan and...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
WRAL
How to see if unclaimed NC property, money returned in 2022 is yours
North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com. North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com.
hendersonville.com
Annual Wildlife Oral Rabies Vaccination Program Begins This Week, Helps Protect North Carolinians and Their Pets
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help prevent the spread of rabies. Starting next week, Wildlife Services will be distributing oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons in Western North Carolina. Beginning Oct. 6, 2022, baits containing the oral...
NC Treasurer talks efforts to return $1.2 billion to unclaimed property owners
The state treasurer says North Carolina is giving away a record amount of free money. It’s all because of unclaimed property you might not know about.
State AG investigating North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy after 270 complaints filed
North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy is now under investigation from the state Attorney General, after an ABC11 Troubleshooter report.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions
Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
charlottemagazine.com
TRAVEL: Traversing North Carolina Via Train
I’d been on the train for about eight hours when the Larry David lookalike next to me pulled a chicken-salad sandwich from his overstuffed black backpack. Within a few minutes, I added “chicken salad” to my list of foods people should never, ever consume on shared transportation. The smell of cold chicken and raw onions in an enclosed space was bad enough, but he proceeded to smear mayo everywhere: the seat, his pants, his cheeks. He tore a sheet of paper from his notebook and wiped his face and hands. It didn’t help.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
