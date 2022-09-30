ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

WXII 12

Celebrate Halloween at these events around the Piedmont Triad this October!

PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC — Enjoy spooky season with these Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad!. Click the video player above to watch trendy costume ideas from Goodwill. Oct 15 Trunk-or-Treat: Warnersville Recreation Center will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Repair plans for Main Oak now underway

The Main Oak Building is seen after the crew for D. H. Griffin had removed the remainder of the third floor roof and awning after a partial collapse on July 5. Residents of Mount Airy have noted their good fortune that the building did not collapse the day before during the July 4 parade. (Photo: Downtown Mount Airy, Inc.)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
PHOTOGRAPHY
kiss951.com

These Are The Best Public Elementary Schools In North Carolina

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
Hugh Campbell
Mount Airy News

Book Smarts

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL

How to see if unclaimed NC property, money returned in 2022 is yours

North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com. North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com.
POLITICS
wraltechwire.com

Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions

Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
charlottemagazine.com

TRAVEL: Traversing North Carolina Via Train

I’d been on the train for about eight hours when the Larry David lookalike next to me pulled a chicken-salad sandwich from his overstuffed black backpack. Within a few minutes, I added “chicken salad” to my list of foods people should never, ever consume on shared transportation. The smell of cold chicken and raw onions in an enclosed space was bad enough, but he proceeded to smear mayo everywhere: the seat, his pants, his cheeks. He tore a sheet of paper from his notebook and wiped his face and hands. It didn’t help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC

