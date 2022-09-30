Read full article on original website
Michelle Bryant
4d ago
You can’t keep doing wrong and never think you’re not going to get caught young people this day and time have no fear of death and continue to do senseless crimes what the hell wrong with the young people of today
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
Arrest made after Mississippi narcotics officers seize marijuana, cocaine, variety of other drugs
A man was arrested after searches by Mississippi narcotics officers led to the seizure of marijuana, cocaine and a variety of other drugs. On Sept. 29, Pike County Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with the assistance of the Magnolia Police Department, executed two search warrants in Magnolia. Agents seized...
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force makes large bust
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made a drug bust Saturday night. After a lengthy investigation, the task force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation in the Indian Lake region. They initiated a traffic stop on 33 near Township Road 270 on 59-year-old Ronald Stayman. K-9 Thor was deployed and...
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
Mississippi man accused of stabbing father to death in 2021 found dead one month before murder trial
A Mississippi man who reportedly stabbed his father to death in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was set to stand trial in November for the murder of his father, Tom Anderson, who was stabbed to death on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12, 2021. Tom Aderson died from his injuries a week after the stabbing.
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Police look for third person of interest in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Monday morning they are looking for a third person of interest who may be connected to a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m and found 30-year-old […]
an17.com
Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit
Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
Police: Man shot during dispute outside Meijer near Columbus
GROVE CITY — A man is injured after a dispute outside of a Meijer near Columbus led to a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Grove City Police tell our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. The shooting took place just before 4:00 p.m. at the Meijer on London Groveport Road...
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
Isolated, alone and afraid, rural Mississippi domestic abuse victims endure
Living in a small Mississippi River town, Hayden endured her husband’s cruelty, adhering to the belief that domestic abuse is something to be hidden from the broader community and kept within the confines of the household. That mindset is frequently found in rural communities, where domestic violence often goes...
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
