Read full article on original website
Related
F1 News: Schumacher Warns Toto Wolff Of Jumping Into Red Bull Speculation
Former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Ralph Schumacher have both spoken out about Toto Wolff’s disregard for holding back on Red Bull’s rumoured cost cap breach. Backing up the team chief Christian Horner, they’ve noted that it isn’t best for Wolff to be going into so much detail about the apparent investigations.
SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
How does Formula 1 move cars between races?
It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already...
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
RELATED PEOPLE
Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
Pierre Gasly Reveals Timeline for Clarity on His F1 Future
The Frenchman currently has a contract with AlphaTauri for 2023, but there’s rumors about the potential of him leaving for another team.
Mercedes fined nearly $25,000 over Lewis Hamilton's nose stud at Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's team Mercedes has been fined $24,500 (€25,000) after the seven-time world champion was unable to take out his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings
As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as the action on the road. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull hunted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined
Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Qualiying UK start time, TV channel, live stream for HUGE Marina Bay Street Circuit race
BRACE yourselves Formula One fans as the Singapore Grand Prix is making its long-awaited return - and the title race could be all but over. Covid restrictions forced F1 chiefs to make a logistical decision in cancelling both the 2020 and 2021 races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. But...
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Toto Wolff says budget cap breaches would be a 'heavyweight' issue for Formula One
SINGAPORE -- Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Formula One faces a "heavyweight" issue amid claims Red Bull and Aston Martin exceeded the sport's cost cap in 2021. After several months of analysing all 10 teams' accounts, the FIA is set to issue certifications to those that met the $145 million budget cap last year.
Daniel Ricciardo Says 2023 F1 Reserve Driver Seat a ‘Realistic’ Option
Getty The popular Australian F1 driver is quickly running out of options.
ESPN
McLaren's Zak Brown: Having an American driver in F1 'not a necessity'
McLaren Racing Chief Executive Zak Brown told Reuters on Friday that Formula One does not need an American driver to boost the rapid growth of the sport in the United States. Brown's comments follow the decision by Formula One's governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) not to relax its super-licence rules so that American IndyCar driver Colton Herta could race for Red Bull's AlphaTauri team next year.
Rallying-Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with NZ victory
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally New Zealand to claim the title a day after his 22nd birthday.
SkySports
F1 budget cap debate explained: Punishments, decision date and more
The Mercedes team principal said Red Bull are being investigated after Christian Horner remained adamant that Red Bull had not gone over the cost cap. But what is the cost cap and how could it impact teams who breach the limit?. What is the F1 cost cap and why was...
Comments / 2