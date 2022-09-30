ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Independent

How does Formula 1 move cars between races?

It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules

On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings

As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as the action on the road. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull hunted...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined

Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

McLaren's Zak Brown: Having an American driver in F1 'not a necessity'

McLaren Racing Chief Executive Zak Brown told Reuters on Friday that Formula One does not need an American driver to boost the rapid growth of the sport in the United States. Brown's comments follow the decision by Formula One's governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) not to relax its super-licence rules so that American IndyCar driver Colton Herta could race for Red Bull's AlphaTauri team next year.
MOTORSPORTS

