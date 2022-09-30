On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO