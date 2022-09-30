Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
KFC Fire In La Salle Officially Labeled Arson; No Arrests Made
What many have believed to be the case for awhile has been made official by the La Salle Police Department. Detective Brian Camenisch announced Tuesday that the fire that gutted Kentucky Fried Chicken in La Salle was intentionally set and is being treated as an arson case. Investigators are said to be actively doing work to find out who is responsible. You may receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the arson.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Accused Of Dealing Meth While On Probation
On probation for dealing meth, a Streator man is back behind bars for allegedly dealing the drug once again. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Blameuser Jr. was in front of a judge in Ottawa on Monday after being booked on a warrant for dealing meth. The new charge stems from an illegal sale in May. Blameuser's bond was set at a million dollars.
starvedrock.media
Coyote Decoys Being Used At Ottawa High To Repel Geese
Apparently Baker Lake in Peru isn't the only place in Starved Rock Country where geese droppings are a problem. Plastic coyotes have been installed on the baseball diamond and other fields at Ottawa High School. Athletic Director Mike Cooper says its an attempt to keep geese off the fields. In...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody
CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The victim was transported to...
starvedrock.media
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
WSPY NEWS
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
starvedrock.media
House Fire Breaks Out In Ottawa
A fire in a bedroom of a house in Ottawa sent one person to the hospital. Just before 2 o'clock Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street for a report of a fire in a bedroom with people trapped. Police and a neighbor helped getting folks out of the home. One person taken to OSF in Ottawa while another person received medical treatment on the scene.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 24-year-old Spencer Cronk, of Dwight, on a Kankakee County warrant....
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois school shooter to spend 30 years behind bars
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday. Milby was sentenced to 30 years for shooting at School Resource Officer Mark Dallas and 30 years for shooting at teacher Andrew McKay. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time, meaning that Milby will spend 30 years behind bars at most.
starvedrock.media
Drug Paraphernalia Purchase Leads To Liquor Store Denial In Oglesby
What's okay in La Salle isn't automatically acceptable in Oglesby. The Oglesby City Council unanimously denied a liquor license permit for J. Patel to open a liquor store on North Columbia Avenue in a vacant building across from the Root Beer Stand. The decision came after Commissioner Jason Curran produced what he believes to be a crack pipe that he was able to buy at the 351 Mini Mart in La Salle, a business ran by Patel. Before voting to deny the liquor license, Curran said he would vote “hell no” while fellow Commissioner Terry Eutis said “I don't think a crack pipe has any benefit being in Oglesby, Illinois”. He added “I don't want to support a business that does that”.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
starvedrock.media
Two interstate shootings in Metro East could be linked, police say
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police are investigating two interstate shootings a week apart in the Metro East that detectives say could be linked. The first happened early on Sept. 25 on Interstate 55 near milepost 5. The second was Sunday on the same interstate about a mile away, near milepost 6.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Deputies Serve Warrants
The incident reports from the Bureau County Sheriff's Office this time of year usually include lots of car-versus-deer accidents, and the latest report is no exception. But it also includes a couple of completely different stories. Monday morning at about 7:20, deputies picked up 20-year-old Blake Keane in the 200...
Police identify body found floating in Lake Michigan
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department say the body was positively identified as Jason A. Ryno, a 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
napervillelocal.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police take report of missing guns
Oswego police on Friday were told of three missing firearms from the 0 block of East Tyler Street. A police report says that the time of the alleged theft is unknown. Police did not say what kind of firearms were stolen or how they were accessed. The Oswego Police Department says an investigation is ongoing.
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
