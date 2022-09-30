Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Lions holding kicker tryouts this week after fill-in starter misses 2 PATs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ two-year odyssey to replace Matt Prater hit yet another snag on Sunday, when fill-in kicker Dominik Eberle missed two point-after attempts and pushed a kickoff out of bounds in the 48-45 loss against Seattle. “Yeah, I mean it’s -- it is what it...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code for $200 in free bets and a Monday Night Football best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 4 of the NFL finishes off with a great NFC West divisional matchup as the Los Angeles Rams head to the San...
MLive.com
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for NFL Monday Night Football, MLB & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and you can use this link for a chance to win...
MLive.com
NFL Week 5 picks straight up, odds for all 16 games and spread picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 begins with Thursday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, and there will be another game in London...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR records first NFL catch on fake punt
Jalen Nailor picked a heck of a way to record his first career catch in the NFL. The former Michigan State wide receiver caught a pass that converted a fake punt in the Minnesota Vikings’ Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints in London. With two minutes left in...
Comments / 0