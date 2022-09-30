Read full article on original website
Rare Rides Icons, The Nissan Maxima Story (Part VI)
It turned out that 1994 was a high point for the Nissan Maxima. The third-generation sedan was just about the ideal mix of driving dynamics, quality, luxury, and whiz-bang tech features. It was offered in well-equipped GXE trim for lovers of comfort, and sportier SE for Sports Enthusiasts (or something). After its introduction for the 1989 model year, Nissan made relatively few changes to its impressive sedan.
Maserati Unleashes MC20 and EV Power in New GranTurismo
Maserati’s a strange beast for Americans. It’s not quite as well-known as Ferrari, and when most people want to buy a high-powered Euro sports sedan or coupe, they head to BMW, Audi, or Mercedes. The brand is expanding, though, with vehicles in new segments, such as the Grecale compact SUV and MC20 supercar. One of its long-running models got a significant overhaul for 2023, which brought a more powerful twin-turbo V6 and an electric powertrain to the GranTurismo for the first time.
Abandoned History: The Life and Times of Edsel, a Ford Alternative by Ford (Part VIII)
Edsel’s first year in 1958 proved very disappointing for the folks at Ford. The company’s unusual styling didn’t click with consumers, there was a sudden recession, and the average American consumer realized they didn’t have to buy a brand new car every year or two. And so it was that Edsel’s seven-model portfolio was reduced to just three for 1959. Leading the charge was the most successful (and cheapest) Edsel, the Ranger. It turned out that for Edsel buyers of 1958, less was more.
GM Plans to Expand Production of the Chevrolet Bolt and Other EVs
Just a year after a massive recall that impacted tens of thousands of Chevrolet Bolt EVs, General Motors is expanding production of the electric hatchback and other models. The Bolt and Bolt EUV saw record-high sales through the third quarter, but the rising tide of GM’s production boost will lift several other models, too.
California Officer Targets Stock Hyundai Elantra N for Loud Exhaust
Slap a loud exhaust and bootleg mods on your car, and your chances of having a lousy day increase exponentially. You’re far more likely to experience a breakdown, and that’s before the attention you’ll get from law enforcement. One owner of a Hyundai Elantra N in California recently had a terrible day, but not for the reasons you might think.
Abandoned History: The Austin Allegro Story, a Fine Motorcar (Part I)
Today we embark on the story of the small British car made famous long after its demise by a certain BBC car program. It was ugly, poorly made, and had a nasty reputation while it was still on sale. We're speaking of course about the Austin Allegro. Prepare yourself for the forward-looking new car from British Leyland.
Stellantis CEO Says Chip Shortage Nowhere Near Ending
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has suggested that the global semiconductor shortage will persist through 2023. “The situation will remain very complicated until the end of 2023, then will ease a little,” he told French outlet Le Parisien over the weekend, adding that “semiconductor manufacturers have an interest in making business with us again, especially as they’re raising prices.”
The Right Spec: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado
It’s been more than a minute since we have delved into the world’s build & price configurators, an activity which surely litters the search history of every gearhead reading this site. Since our last installment, there has been no shortage of new vehicle introductions, including a few trucks which predictably tweak your author’s interest.
Automakers Report Q3 Sales, A Total Mixed Bag
If recent global events have taught us anything about the auto industry, it’s that unpredictability is the new norm. Gone are the days when one could confidently muse about the fortunes of one brand over another, replaced by erratic parts shortages and inconsistent volume of supply. Still, some are...
