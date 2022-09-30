ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson draws Tim Tebow comparison in latest NFL QB Power Rankings

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Watch Week 3's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 33:03

Russell Wilson's stellar NFL career to this point has included leading the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning one, as well as nine Pro Bowl appearances. The quarterback has shined as a pro in both the passing game and the running game and orchestrated numerous comeback victories.

That didn't stop a CBS Sports writer from making a comparison this week between him and one of the worst passing quarterbacks in Broncos history (from a statistical perspective). Many fans loved Tim Tebow -- and some hated him -- but no on can deny that Tebow's passing statistics were dismal , even in the games where the Broncos won when he was the starter in 2011.

Russell Wilson CBS

"Funny he plays for the Broncos now, because Wilson's ugly start in Denver is reminiscent in some ways to the Tim Tebow experience -- erratic accuracy, slow decision-making, but clutch late-game athleticism," wrote Cody Benjamin in the latest 2022 NFL QB Power Rankings .

Tim Tebow CBS

Another CBS Sports writer, Pete Prisco, also agreed that things have been challenging in Denver for Wilson so far under center. After the Broncos Week 3 victory against San Francisco, Prisco wrote "The offense actually showed some life on the last drive to beat the 49ers. Russell Wilson has to be better than he was for most of that game."

Benjamin currently has Wilson listed as the league's No. 11 quarterback. Wilson dropped one spot in the rankings from the previous week.

"It's hard to determine whether he's actually declining or he just needs more time to settle in," Benjamin said of the 33-year-old veteran.

Wilson's coach Nathaniel Hackett expects things to get better for Wilson. On Monday Hackett said the offense and Wilson are "working through all kinds of things."

"I'm working through things with him. I'm making sure I'm calling the proper plays for him, that the players are running the right routes," he said. "There's been some good and there's been some bad. We just have to make sure we have more good than bad as we continue to move forward."

The Broncos are currently 2-1 and will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time and the game airs on CBS.

Comments / 8

Brenda Robertson
2d ago

I would like to see all of these self proclaimed "know-it-alls" just back off and leave Russell Wilson alone. There will be a learning curve.

