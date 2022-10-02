Governor's debate, Senate forum coming up on CBS News Colorado

Left Right Center - Covering Colorado Politics First 25:37

The mid-term elections are generating more interest than ever this year. All of Colorado's statewide offices are on the ballot as well as the closely watched U.S. Senate race where incumbent Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet faces Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.

As a result of the 2020 Census, Colorado also gained a new Congressional district. CD8 is being hotly contested between Democrat Yadira Caraveo and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, as Republicans try to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. District 7 is also up for grabs after Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced his retirement.

And across the state, voters will decide on 11 ballot measures including ones relating to psychedelic mushrooms and liquor sales, as well as various local issues.

CBS News Colorado is gearing up coverage of the races with Political Specialist Shaun Boyd and a team of community reporters.

In the week of Sept. 26, Boyd premiered her 30 minute show , "Left, Right, Center." Each week she'll take an in-depth look at the political headlines in our state. Watch for stories, long-form interviews and discussions with Republican analyst Dick Wadhams and Democratic analyst Mike Dino. Find it first on our stream, CBS News Colorado, at 1 p.m. on Fridays or on broadcast at CBS4 on Saturdays at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 13, CBS News Colorado will host the gubernatorial candidates -- incumbent Democrat Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl -- in a live debate on CBS News Colorado at 6 p.m. Watch for it on air and on the stream. The Colorado Sun joins us for this debate where topics will include abortion rights as well as the economy and inflation.

That debate comes just before ballots are mailed out the following week.

On Oct. 18, Boyd will moderate a forum for Senate candidates Bennet and O'Dea on mental health. It will be hosted by Healthier Colorado, Children's Hospital Colorado, Inseparable and University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The "Meeting of the Minds: U.S. Senate Forum on Mental Health" will focus exclusively on mental health policy and solutions. That forum will stream on CBS News Colorado on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Then, on Election Night, join us for live coverage of Colorado results as they come in. Boyd and our political team will be on hand to walk us through the impact while our community reporters will have the reaction from the field. Look for live coverage of the national results as well.