Giancarlo Stanton likely 'not in the mix' to play outfield in playoffs

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Giancarlo Stanton has been back with the Yankees since Aug. 25, but has not played the field in that span of more than a month.

With Stanton moving further past his Achilles injury that sidelined him for one month, he still has continued to struggle at the plate, batting just .146 with a .522 OPS since his return.

As the Yankee slugger continues to try and rediscover his timing, Aaron Boone says it’s unlikely Stanton will see any time in the field the rest of this season, including the playoffs.

“Just trying to get him going offensively and get him going there but outfield right now seems like not in the mix,” Aaron Boone said, via the Associated Press .

Stanton worked his way back to being a regular outfielder last summer, and was logging time in the field before his Achilles injury, but now, as a steady DH, the Yankees will have some limits to their potential playoff lineups.

Matt Carpenter, working his way back from a foot fracture but still hopeful he will be ready for the playoffs, is also mainly a DH, though he did make appearances in the outfield while he was enjoying a renaissance with the Yanks before his injury. That would mean two of the Bombers’ top bats (at least when fully healthy this season), would be mainly confined to DH, leaving Boone with some potentially tough decisions in October.

