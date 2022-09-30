Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Venture-Capital Firm Paradigm Leads $14M Funding Round for DeFi Platform Exponential
Exponential, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) investment discovery and risk assessment platform, has raised $14 million in a seed funding round that was led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm. Hackers have exploited code vulnerabilities in a growing number of DeFi projects this year. Exploits of cross-chain bridges – which is software that...
CoinDesk
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ethereum Index Fund
Fidelity’s new Ethereum Index Fund will offer clients access to ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The fund has raised about $5 million since sales started on Sept. 26, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The minimum investment is $50,000. Fidelity launched...
CoinDesk
Shares in Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Trade at 36% Discount to Fund's NAV
While bitcoin's (BTC) bear market has paused, the shares in Grayscale Investment's bitcoin trust (GBTC) have yet to find relief. The discount in GBTC shares relative to the underlying cryptocurrency held in the fund widened to a record 36.2% on Sept. 30, according to data tracked by Delphi Digital. GBTC shares slipped into the discount category in February last year and have traded lower than the fund's net asset value (NAV) ever since.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Game Developer Horizon Raises $40M in Series A Funding Round
Horizon, the developer of non-fungible token (NFT) trading card game Skyweaver, has raised $40 million in a Series A funding round, the firm said on Tuesday. The blockchain-based gaming startup plans to use the capital to build out its Sequence developer platform, Niftyswap marketplace and Skyweaver game and to hire more staff.
CoinDesk
EU's ESMA Raises Alarm Bells Over Growing Crypto Use as It Prepares for New Powers
Growing crypto adoption by investors means future crypto crashes could affect conventional financial markets, the European Securities and Markets Authority has warned in a paper published on Tuesday, noting the risk of consumer rip-offs and operational failures. The document offers a first analysis of how officials at the agency see...
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Investment Firm NYDIG Raised $720M for Digital Asset Fund, CEO Gutmann Departs
Bitcoin investment company NYDIG raised $720 million for its institutional digital asset fund a few days before its CEO Robert Gutmann said he was leaving the company. NYDIG raised the funds from 59 investors, at an average contribution of $12 million, the firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CoinDesk
Quantifying Opportunities and Risks in Liquidity Protocols
Please join us as we bring together the most respected leaders in crypto to explore quantifying opportunities and risks in liquidity protocols. Moderator Nick Lord will be joined by Shawn Douglass (Co-founder and CEO of Amberdata), Tarun Chitra (Founder and CEO of Gauntlet), Alexandre Elkrief (DeFi PM & Head of Ledgerprime Labs of LedgerPrime), and Darius Sit (Co-founder and CIO QCP Capital) for an in-depth-discussion-on:
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
CoinDesk
Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
CoinDesk
Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The unicorn funding slump is worse than you thought
Sure, we’re waiting on data dumps from CB Insights, PitchBook and Crunchbase about Q3 venture capital aggregates, but one particular bellwether indicator that we track here at The Exchange is flashing weakness as we stare down a holiday- and event-filled race to the end of the calendar year. We’re...
TechCrunch
John Curtius is leaving Tiger Global to start his own venture fund
The Tiger Global quarterly investor letter that it sent out earlier today also confirms the news. “We are grateful for all his contributions to Tiger Global and have appreciated his work ethic and intellect,” it said. “We look forward to staying close and finding ways to collaborate.” He will be working with the investment team to transition responsibilities, although as he was also personally invested in a number of the portfolio companies, Curtius will also continue to work with these, we understand.
CoinDesk
Even 'Safe' Stablecoins Might Pose Financial Stability Risk, New York Fed Says
The rise of Circle’s USDC stablecoin – as opposed to the controversial tether (USDT) – is a threat to the broader financial system because it could increase the chance of run risks from smaller issuers, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wrote in a new paper published Monday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Upbeat Above $20K as Investors Grow Optimistic That Steep Rate Hikes Will Soon End; Kim Kardashian and the SEC's Publicity Grab
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos spend another day in the green. Insights: The SEC's settlement with mega-influencer Kim Kardashian is a warning to the crypto industry, as CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn noted in Tuesday's edition of the Node. (First Mover Asia writers Sam Reynolds and Shaurya Malwa are away.)
CoinDesk
Ex-CEO of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Withdrew $10M Weeks Before Company Froze Customer Accounts: Report
Alex Mashinsky, the embattled founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, removed $10 million from the now-bankrupt crypto lender weeks before Celsius halted customer withdrawals in June, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources. Mashinsky, who resigned as CEO Sept. 27 Eastern time, withdrew the cryptocurrency in May, according to...
CoinDesk
With Crypto Governance in CFTC Crosshairs, SushiSwap Mulls Legal Shakeup
Popular decentralized crypto exchange SushiSwap is mulling a revamping of its legal structure, an effort with potentially greater potency amid increased regulatory scrutiny of crypto projects governed by so-called decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). SushiSwap, whose DAO token holders decide on everything from leadership to artist grants, was advised this month...
