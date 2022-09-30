Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
Free Community Shredding Event for Ottumwa
Southeast Iowa residents will have the opportunity to shred old documents and dispose of expired medication this weekend in Ottumwa. On Saturday, October 8th, a free community shredding event and prescription drug takeback will be held at the Quincy Place Mall parking lot from 9:00-11:00 AM. Organizers say the event...
ottumwaradio.com
Sylvia Roush
Sylvia Mae Roush, 87, formerly of Ottumwa, died September 27, 2022 in Wayzata, Minnesota where she had resided for the past year. She was born January 30, 1935 in Burlington to Withrow B. and Naomi E. Meyer Roscum. She married Richard C. Roush in 1959 and he preceded her in death August 1, 2008.
ottumwaradio.com
Trick or Treat Night for Ottumwa Announced
The Ottumwa Police Department has announced that Trick or Treat Night is set for 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing and consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to go to and agree on a specific time when children must return home. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
ottumwaradio.com
Phyllis Cline
Phyllis Elaine Cline age 68 of Lockridge, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. Phyllis was born April 9, 1954, in Fairfield to Robert and Addie (Hall) Manning. She married Duane Cline on May 29, 1999 in Lockridge on the family farm. Phyllis worked...
ottumwaradio.com
Kimberly Rupp
Kimberly Dawn Rupp, 43, of Ottumwa, died at 5:15 p.m. September 27, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. She was born September 6, 1979 in Ottumwa to John and Beverly Lanning Rupp. Surviving are 3 brothers, John, Scott and Todd Rupp. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her body...
ottumwaradio.com
Laurie Thompson
Laurie Thompson, 49, of University Park, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Laurie Ann Thompson, daughter of John Rex and Linda LuEllen (Sudbrock) Thompson, was born July 10, 1973, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was raised in Oskaloosa and was a 1992 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. As a youngster, she was involved in 4-H, which she really enjoyed. Her first job was at Hardee’s at age 16; after graduating, she was employed at various places, including The Oskaloosa Herald, Oskaloosa Care Center and Pella McDonalds.
ourquadcities.com
Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital
KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
ottumwaradio.com
Jerry Dickerson
Jerry Dickerson, 78, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home in Oskaloosa. Jerry Ray Dickerson, son of Raymond Abraham and Hazel Mae (Breuklander) Dickerson, was born March 1, 1944, in Oskaloosa. Jerry grew up in Oskaloosa and attended Oskaloosa schools. His first employment was building pole barns with Edwards & Campbell; he worked at that job for 13 years. He then operated a bulldozer for Mich Coal Company for six years, and in 1974 was hired by Kaiser Corporation, where he operated a bulldozer for another six years. In 1980, Jerry was hired by Mahaska County Road Maintenance Department; he again operated heavy equipment, and for the last ten years with the department, he was the road foreman. In 2000 he retired from the department because of health concerns.
ottumwaradio.com
Frank Rojas
Francis Ralph Rojas, 86, of Ottumwa, died at 2:27 a.m. September 28, 2022 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Frank was born June 26, 1936 in Sisquoc, CA. He married Janice Lower in January of 1963 and they later divorced. He married Weltha Mohacsi on June 25, 1983. A graduate...
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
ottumwaradio.com
Richard Brewington
Richard Allen Brewington, 71, of Eldon, IA passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Batavia, IA with Pastor Tom Shipley officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Batavia Cemetery immediately following. Visitation will be held at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Eldon, IA on Thursday, October 6, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. A Masonic Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be.
ottumwaradio.com
Joyce Stufflebeam
Joyce Stufflebeem, age 88, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Altoona Nursing and Rehab. Joyce was born on April 15, 1934 in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Iva Mae (Underwood) Forbes. She graduated from Centerville High School with the Class of 1951. On May 31, 1952, Joyce was united in marriage to Jack Stufflebeem at the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church in Centerville.
ottumwaradio.com
Man Injured in Wapello County House Explosion
A house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday left a man seriously injured. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon concerning a residence at 325 High Street in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical assistance. Deputies...
Pen City Current
LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
ottumwaradio.com
Elmer Davis
Elmer Davis, age 89, of Albia, IA, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Elmer was born on October 1, 1932, to Charlie and Mary Jane (South) Davis at their home in Albia. He grew up attending school in Albia and graduated with the class of 1951. Following school, Elmer served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On October 23, 1953, he was united in marriage to Eileen Stafford at the First Christian Church in Albia and to this union, 3 sons were born, Michael, Kevin, and Chris. Elmer and Eileen shared 68 years of marriage prior to his passing.
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
khqa.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
Radio Iowa
Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon
A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment. The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.
Pen City Current
Task force gets FM woman on felony, other drug charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Felony and Misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig age 38, of Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested on 9/28/22 in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
