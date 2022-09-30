Jerry Dickerson, 78, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home in Oskaloosa. Jerry Ray Dickerson, son of Raymond Abraham and Hazel Mae (Breuklander) Dickerson, was born March 1, 1944, in Oskaloosa. Jerry grew up in Oskaloosa and attended Oskaloosa schools. His first employment was building pole barns with Edwards & Campbell; he worked at that job for 13 years. He then operated a bulldozer for Mich Coal Company for six years, and in 1974 was hired by Kaiser Corporation, where he operated a bulldozer for another six years. In 1980, Jerry was hired by Mahaska County Road Maintenance Department; he again operated heavy equipment, and for the last ten years with the department, he was the road foreman. In 2000 he retired from the department because of health concerns.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO