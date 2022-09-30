Read full article on original website
Spaceman
1d ago
So you annex part of a sovereign nation that endured the Holodomor, and then lecture the world about self-determination. Are you kidding me? Is being senile mandatory for a politician now?
S Collins
1d ago
these sanctions need to be joined by India and China or imposed on them as well. we are either a rules based world or one where brutality and fraud rule the day.
David Gillham
1d ago
Putin, a sadly delusional man that has apparently lost his grip on reality. I hope he can get treatment to correct his condition. .... ... & prayers for the citizens of Russia, Ukraine & all that are negatively impacted by Mr. Putin's recent actions.
