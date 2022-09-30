ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns. The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one. "HDDA is...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Latino's Connect celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Latinos Connect brought the very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph. Latinos Connect brought their very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph on Saturday to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which started September 15 and lasts through October 15.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

FCC film festival highlights racial injustice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The First Christian Church kicked off their October Film Festival that aims to bring healthy discussions of the racial injustices that minority groups face to the St. Joseph community. The two films being shown are "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska" "We have picked...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

