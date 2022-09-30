Read full article on original website
Missouri Western releases men's basketball schedule, set to play Kentucky Wildcats
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has released their men's basketball 2022-23 schedule which includes an exhibition game in Kentucky. The Griffons will head to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, October 30 for the first time in program history. It will be the team's first Division...
City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns. The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one. "HDDA is...
Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph. According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street. Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a...
Latino's Connect celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
Latinos Connect brought the very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph. Latinos Connect brought their very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph on Saturday to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which started September 15 and lasts through October 15.
FCC film festival highlights racial injustice
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The First Christian Church kicked off their October Film Festival that aims to bring healthy discussions of the racial injustices that minority groups face to the St. Joseph community. The two films being shown are "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska" "We have picked...
NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
