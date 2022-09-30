ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer

NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Librarian Aims to Empower Local Hispanic Women

“I think I’m really lucky to be a Latina,” Hartford Park Street Library Branch Manager Graciela Rivera said. Rivera is dedicated to helping the Latinx community in the neighborhood she grew up in. “I moved right here to this Frog Hollow neighborhood, and we grew up on Affleck...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Town launching "Trumbull's Got Talent"

TRUMBULL — The library is looking to shine a light on the town's most gifted residents as it debuts "Trumbull's Got Talent" this year. The library will host a townwide talent show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, spotlighting the best that Trumbull has to offer. To fill out the roster, library staff are seeking aspiring artists who would be willing to participate. Talents can include, but aren't limited to, singing, dancing, instrumental music, skits, magic, comedy, martial arts and juggling.
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

14 haunted events to check out in CT in October

Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Some CT home values increased by $60 a day for 10 years, data shows

Connecticut residents have heard the same refrain for the past almost three years: home prices have skyrocketed as inventory gets depleted. This same chorus is echoed for the Connecticut rental market, with the cost of rent in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area among the top five most expensive median monthly rent in the nation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
recordpatriot.com

No injuries reported in Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Enfield Reptile Center’s Missing Bearded Dragon Mysteriously Returns a Week Later

God, I love a heartwarming end to mysteries, especially when it involves a missing animal. Riverside Reptiles Education Center is located at 132 South Road in Enfield, and they provide a safe environment to experience reptiles and amphibians up close. Numerous enclosures and habitats around the beautiful facility are filled with the coolest snakes, alligators, turtles, and lizards in the Northeast United States. I love reptiles, and I think Riverside Reptiles is a Connecticut treasure.
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE

