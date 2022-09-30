(Lancaster, PA) -- The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center expected to open next week will be getting some ICU support from the cloud. Officials with the health system say it is now running its virtual intensive care program internally and that the so-called vICU program will be part of the new hospital in Lancaster. A spokesman says it provides extra support to units that are experiencing staffing shortages or have a higher demand of patients.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO