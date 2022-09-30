ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Berks Weekly

Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status

Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
READING, PA
pahomepage.com

Pa. State Police holds Sunny Day camp in Hershey

Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall. Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day. Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels. Free school breakfast plan to go into effect Monday. Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait. Two Ukrainian Teens Attend SEM. How self-exams...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
Government
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

New Hospital to Offer Virtual ICU Support

(Lancaster, PA) -- The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center expected to open next week will be getting some ICU support from the cloud. Officials with the health system say it is now running its virtual intensive care program internally and that the so-called vICU program will be part of the new hospital in Lancaster. A spokesman says it provides extra support to units that are experiencing staffing shortages or have a higher demand of patients.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square

A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial

Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Unethical misbehaviors must have consequences | PennLive letters

I applaud Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo in his pressing criminal charges against the ten Middletown High School football players for hazing other players in an August practice. It often takes a few rotten apples to spoil the bunch, as the result was the school board’s righteous decision to suspend the football season for Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, PA

