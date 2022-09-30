Read full article on original website
Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status
Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
Pa. State Police holds Sunny Day camp in Hershey
Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall. Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day. Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels. Free school breakfast plan to go into effect Monday. Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait. Two Ukrainian Teens Attend SEM. How self-exams...
New playground added to 150-year-old central Pa. church
Duncannon’s Church of God, which celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sept. 25, built a playground for public use over the summer. The church, at 2 Muhlenberg St., invites all to come and see. The church was formed in 1872, and initially met at the Duncannon School. In 1873 a...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
West Shore elementary school student found with bullets, magazine on bus
(WHTM) – A West Shore School District elementary school student was found with a magazine of bullets on their bus. According to a letter from District Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a bus driver shared that a Rossmoyne Elementary student was in possession of the bullets. Officials did not find any...
Cumberland County elementary school student took bullets onto school bus, superintendent says
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An elementary school student in the West Shore School District was found to be in possession of bullets while riding on a school bus Friday morning, Superintendent Dr. Todd B. Stoltz said in a letter to the school district community. The student did not make...
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
Longtime daycare company to open fifth center
A midstate company that has been providing daycare services for four decades plans to open its fifth location. Best Friends Daycare will open the 5,000-square-foot center at 1901 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill.
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
New Hospital to Offer Virtual ICU Support
(Lancaster, PA) -- The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center expected to open next week will be getting some ICU support from the cloud. Officials with the health system say it is now running its virtual intensive care program internally and that the so-called vICU program will be part of the new hospital in Lancaster. A spokesman says it provides extra support to units that are experiencing staffing shortages or have a higher demand of patients.
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
Lebanon VA Medical Center opens health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, post-9/11 veterans under PACT Act
LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.
Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief hopes to build relationships
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Richard Mendez became Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief. For over 20 years, Chief Mendez has been patrolling the streets of Lancaster looking for signs of trouble. “You go through parts of the city and you remember stuff from your childhood, as a...
Pop-up kids consignment shop provides financial relief to thousands of families
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop in Lancaster County, is relieving thousands of families amid inflation. Local families brought their gently-used and new items to the consignment shop where items are marked down by 50% to 90%. “People on tighter budgets can come and...
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
‘My nephew deserves justice’: Family of slain Harrisburg teen seeks answers during vigil
The jingle of a Super Softee truck rang out near Boas Street on Thursday night, but the dozens of people assembled had little interest. Instead, they were gathering to honor 15-year-old Kymire McKinney, who was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street on Tuesday evening. So...
After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial
Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
Unethical misbehaviors must have consequences | PennLive letters
I applaud Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo in his pressing criminal charges against the ten Middletown High School football players for hazing other players in an August practice. It often takes a few rotten apples to spoil the bunch, as the result was the school board’s righteous decision to suspend the football season for Middletown.
