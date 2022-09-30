Read full article on original website
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
A young woman with a 100-year-old liver successfully gave birth to a baby girl
A liver transplant involves surgery to remove a diseased liver and replace it with a healthy one. In the majority of cases, a healthy liver can be obtained from an organ donor.
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
Cancer patients suffering from lymphoedema - where limbs to swell to double their usual size - which affects 400,000 people in the UK face NHS postcode lottery for life-changing treatments, senior medics warn
Thousands of cancer patients who suffer unsightly swelling in their arms and legs are missing out on life-changing treatments due to an NHS postcode lottery, senior medics have warned. The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (Bapras) has called for more NHS patients to have access to cutting-edge...
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
How Successful Is the Kidney Transplant Procedure?
Your kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs found below your rib cage on either side of your spine. The primary function of your kidneys is to filter waste and extra fluid from your blood to make urine. A kidney transplant is a procedure to replace an unhealthy kidney with...
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
Relapse Less Likely With Orca-T vs Standard Transplant in Hematologic Malignancies
In comparison with conventional transplant options, Orca-T may be more effective with a lower probability of infection in patients with hematologic malignancies. The precision cellular therapy, Orca-T, demonstrated improvement in 1-year graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free relapse-free survival (GRFS) compared with standard transplant following myeloablative conditioning (MAC) for hematological malignancies, according to findings from 2 studies.1.
29-Year-Old Woman Who Conceived Amid Ovarian Cancer Treatment Raises Awareness For Early Detection After Having ‘Pain For Years’
Ashley Fenderson, a board member of the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is spreading awareness for early cancer detection after years of dismissing her symptoms. Fenderson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 29 years old after having ‘pain for years.’. Ovarian cancer also tends to be diagnosed in older women;...
